Joe Root's team begin their first series of what looks set to be a very busy summer schedule, as they host the Black Caps at Lords - watch every ball of this Test series with our England vs New Zealand live stream guide below.
Ahead of an intriguing Test series against India in August and the main event of the Ashes in Australia at the end of the year, comes this tough match up against the current number one ranked test side in the world.
New Zealand head to the Home of Cricket looking to exact revenge for their last appearance at Lords back in 2019, which saw them lose the World Cup final.
The visitors will draw strength from the fact that two of England's key stars from that day won't be involved in this 1st Test, with Ben Stokes ruled out thanks to a fractured finger, while Jofra Archer is once again sidelined after elbow surgery.
IPL stars Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes are all also set to miss out for the hosts, alongside the injured Ben Foakes.
While those established stars are notable absentees, the series should provide the opportunity for the likes of Haseeb Hameed and Sam Billings to make their mark.
A win here would also provide the perfect filip for the Kiwi's ahead of their World Test Championship final against India in Southampton later this month, however they have a major absentee of their own with fast bowler Trent Boult bowing out of this 1st Test due to family reasons.
Read on for full details on how to live stream England vs New Zealand Test series cricket online from anywhere.
England vs New Zealand - Test series cricket: Where and when?
This 1st Test takes place at Lord's Cricket Ground in London between June 2-6.
Play starts at 11am BST / 6am ET/ 3am PT / 8pm AEST / 10pm NZST on all five days
Watch England vs New Zealand - Test series cricket online from outside your country
We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the Test series further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching England vs New Zealand, but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc).
How to stream England vs New Zealand live in the UK for free
Sky Sports have the exclusive live broadcast rights to this Test series in the UK and Ireland.
Coverage is set to begin at 10am BST on Sky Sports Cricket on each day of action.
If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can still easily watch this Test series online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A NOW Sports Membership will also get you access to all Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is much better value. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2020/21 season - plus all the PGA Tour golf, Test cricket and Formula 1.
Sky Sports
Sky Sports Cricket will show the action from Lord's plus a ton of other exclusive sports coverage throughout the year.
NOW Sports Membership
Watch Sky Sports' coverage of England vs New Zealand online with a NOW Sports Membership. Watch one day's coverage for £10 or snag a monthly pass for £34.
Live stream the England vs New Zealand Test series live in New Zealand
Fans looking to cheer on the Black Caps back home can watch all the action live via premium streaming service Spark Sport.
A subscription to SPark currently costs $24.99 per month, and includes plenty more Black Caps action, as well as NBA basketball, F1 racing, and MotoGP, but if you're new to the service you can take advantage of a 1-month free trial before you buy. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.
Dedicated cricket watchers will likely need to forgo sleep for this one as play each day is set to start at 10pm NZST.
Live stream the England vs New Zealand Test series live in Australia
Streaming service Kayo Sports will be on hand with live coverage of England vs New Zealand for cricket fans looking to tune in Down Under. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. If that's not enough, there's also Kayo Sports Premium Package, which offers three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you haven't used it before, the network is offering a FREE TRIAL that newcomers to the service can take advantage of.
Kayo Sports
Kayo Sports is an easy way to get streaming access to Fox Sports' coverage of the Monaco Grand Prix. You can even make the most of a free trial if you've never signed up before.
Live stream the England vs New Zealand Test series series live in India
Sony Six has exclusive broadcast rights to this Test series in India, with play set to begin at 3.30pm IST each day.
Subscribers looking to live stream the action on-the-go can download the comprehensive SONY LIV mobile app.
Can I watch England vs New Zealand online in the U.S.?
Willow TV is usually a godsend for cricket fans in the US, and that's the case, once again, with the dedicated streaming service the exclusive broadcaster for this series Stateside. The service is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more, with subscribers able to use their cable provider's login and password on willow.tv to stream England vs New Zealand Test cricket right from their computer.
Willow costs $9.99 a month and can also be accessed via over-the-top streaming services such as Sling and Fubo, while the service also has apps for Android and iOS if you prefer to watch matches on the go.
Play is set to start each day at 6am ET / 3am PT each day for U.S. viewers.
Fubo TV
Since the England vs New Zealand Test series is being shown on Willow, you can use FuboTV to tune in and watch the action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV.
Sling TV
Sling can also be used to access Willow for easy streaming on various devices.
