Joe Root's team begin their first series of what looks set to be a very busy summer schedule, as they host the Black Caps at Lords - watch every ball of this Test series with our England vs New Zealand live stream guide below.

Ahead of an intriguing Test series against India in August and the main event of the Ashes in Australia at the end of the year, comes this tough match up against the current number one ranked test side in the world.

New Zealand head to the Home of Cricket looking to exact revenge for their last appearance at Lords back in 2019, which saw them lose the World Cup final.

The visitors will draw strength from the fact that two of England's key stars from that day won't be involved in this 1st Test, with Ben Stokes ruled out thanks to a fractured finger, while Jofra Archer is once again sidelined after elbow surgery.

IPL stars Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes are all also set to miss out for the hosts, alongside the injured Ben Foakes.

While those established stars are notable absentees, the series should provide the opportunity for the likes of Haseeb Hameed and Sam Billings to make their mark.

A win here would also provide the perfect filip for the Kiwi's ahead of their World Test Championship final against India in Southampton later this month, however they have a major absentee of their own with fast bowler Trent Boult bowing out of this 1st Test due to family reasons.

Read on for full details on how to live stream England vs New Zealand Test series cricket online from anywhere.

England vs New Zealand - Test series cricket: Where and when?

This 1st Test takes place at Lord's Cricket Ground in London between June 2-6.

Play starts at 11am BST / 6am ET/ 3am PT / 8pm AEST / 10pm NZST on all five days

Watch England vs New Zealand - Test series cricket online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the Test series further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching England vs New Zealand, but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

