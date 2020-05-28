What you need to know
- Google Stadia is a cloud game streaming service.
- It's getting a lot of interesting games in the coming months.
- Stadia Pro subscribers will get The Elder Scrolls Online and more in June.
- You can purchase a Stadia bundle for $130 through the Google Store.
Google Stadia is a cloud game streaming service that launched in November 2019 to a lot of excitement. Unfortunately, the lack of games and technical issues when it comes to resolution and image quality have harmed the reputation of the service.
Luckily, Stadia Pro — a $10-a-month subscription service — is adding a lot of amazing games as part of the subscription in June. Today, Google revealed that on June 1, five new titles will be added.
New month, new games! On June 1, claim five more games for free with #StadiaPro.— Stadia (@GoogleStadia) May 28, 2020
Check out our blog for all the details: https://t.co/wajseBOCMe pic.twitter.com/qVmdAqQGjd
- Get Packed
- Little Nightmares
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Superhot
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake
And don't forget, The Elder Scrolls Online is also coming to Stadia Pro on June 16. The Greymoor expansion launches soon and that's going to be available for purchase separately from the looks of it.
Everything you need
Stadia: Premiere Edition
A good way to start
This bundle includes everything you need to get started with Stadia. It includes the controller, Chromecast Ultra, Destiny 2, Samurai Shodown, and three months of the Stadia Pro subscription for you and a friend. It's a great way to begin your game streaming journey.
Pick up the parts
Chromecast Ultra
High-quality streaming
You can buy everything together or you can get just the basics for Stadia. The Chromecast Ultra is available to purchase now and lets you stream 4K TV as well as play games.
All you need
Stadia Controller
A firm grip on what's needed
The Stadia Controller is all you need to use Stadia if you already have the Chromecast Ultra. You can also use it on your other devices. Get the Wasabi colored one, it's gorgeous.
