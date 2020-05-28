Google Stadia is a cloud game streaming service that launched in November 2019 to a lot of excitement. Unfortunately, the lack of games and technical issues when it comes to resolution and image quality have harmed the reputation of the service.

Luckily, Stadia Pro — a $10-a-month subscription service — is adding a lot of amazing games as part of the subscription in June. Today, Google revealed that on June 1, five new titles will be added.

Get Packed

Little Nightmares

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Superhot

Panzer Dragoon: Remake

And don't forget, The Elder Scrolls Online is also coming to Stadia Pro on June 16. The Greymoor expansion launches soon and that's going to be available for purchase separately from the looks of it.