As Android has matured and more bits of the OS have been spun out to live on the Google Play Store, individual Android platform updates have become less important. Even on Google's Pixel phones, the core experience hasn't really been altered in a few years, with the most significant user experience change in that time being the slightly fumbled introduction of gesture navigation in Android 10. Nevertheless, every few years, there inevitably comes a big shake-up of Android's design language. The first was Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich in 2011, before which Android didn't really have much of a design language to speak of. ICS gave us the sci-fi stylings of "Holo," which was eventually scaled back to look less Tron-like in subsequent versions.

Material Design is evolving yet again. Then we had Material Design in 2014, introduced with Android 5.0 Lollipop and eventually rolled out as the design language of the whole of Google. With Material Design, apps were built out of "digital paper," with slick transitions between app elements. And it gave us common UI building blocks we know in Android today, like the floating action button and pull-out "hamburger" menus for app navigation. Material has evolved over the years, eventually being a lot less colorful and more practical than the original 2014 demo reel. Many early Material apps felt like "cookie-cutter" designs, and it took a couple of years for Google to debut full Material Theme guidelines to help developers tie their own design language and brand identities into Material Design.

If the latest leaks around Android 12 are to be believed, the next step in the evolution of Material Design is the appropriately named "Material NEXT." Much of the public information on Material NEXT comes from the Android 12 Developer Previews and leaked mock-up images unearthed by xda-developers.

Android 12 sets the tone for the next generation of Google products.