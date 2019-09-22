If you even casually follow technology news, you probably feel like you have a great handle on what the Google Pixel 4 will be like. A flood of leaks have shown us the hardware, color options, sizes, specs, camera capabilities, and tiny details aplenty. And we've already taken a deep look at Android 10 and what it brings to current Pixels, which brings the excitement level up.

These things are going to leak for every single phone launch now; there's no way to keep them under wraps, even if it does feel like Google's particularly bad at keeping a lid on things. Everything I've seen from the leaks looks great. I'm happy to see seemingly solid upgrades across the board to one of my favorite phones of the past year. But the things I actually care about most are the things that can't leak.

Hardware, specs and advertised features can leak. How it all works is what we have to, no matter what, wait to see. I need the Pixel 4 XL to actually have good battery life, after getting burned by the first three generations — and no, a leaked battery capacity doesn't tell the whole story there. Pixels have routinely underperformed in battery longevity, with the XL variants barely scraping by on "average" numbers and the small models being downright depressing.

The same goes for the screens — talk all you want about size, resolution and brightness figures, but can I actually use it outdoors in direct sunlight? Will it get anywhere near competing with Samsung's latest? I don't expect a Samsung-level screen out of any company but Samsung, and a 90Hz refresh rate will be neat, but will Google again deliver just average display or can we expect more?