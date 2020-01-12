The OnePlus Concept One was, frankly, not that exciting — at least, as far as concept devices go. The whole point of a "concept" is to show how the company is breaking barriers and working on new things, with the freedom of knowing it doesn't have to be finished, functional or tied to a release date. And in this respect, OnePlus didn't go nearly far enough — the electrochromic glass is amazing, but it's the only concept-worthy component of a phone that's otherwise completely within the realm of what's possible on a mass production scale today.

But OnePlus fully deserves credit for actually showing off a concept phone, rather than keeping everything under wraps. I sure wish more companies would start doing the same — be it at a trade show like CES, where OnePlus was one of few phone announcements, or simply at any time with an online-only push.

The biggest Android fans crave leaks — so give them more to chew on.

The biggest Android fans crave the latest and greatest; they love smartphone leaks. They want to know what's coming, either from the perspective of planning for their next buying purchase or simply out of curiosity. And for most companies, for months and months between phone releases it's only leaks that keep customers and onlookers interested in their forthcoming devices. Why not put in the effort to show off a concept phone and let us get a sneak preview of the future officially?

The Chinese phone brands seem far more willing to show off new technology well before it's ready to go into production, with recent examples like Xiaomi's double-folding phone and Vivo's portless phone. The concepts grab attention, and in many cases are controversial — but that's the whole point; it gets people talking, and that conversation is all about the company.