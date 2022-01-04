During CES 2022, we've already seen several exciting tech announcements and there are bound to be plenty more. Today, ECOVACS revealed its latest robot vacuum , the DEEBOT X1 OMNI. It's designed with modern living in mind and can empty its own dustbin, refill its water tank, and both clean and dry its mops using the including docking station. Plus, it has excellent suction and object detection to provide a more thorough and problem-free cleaning session.

That way, instead of needing to empty the dustbin everyday owners only have to empty a large bag inside the dock every few weeks. Not to mention, you only have to refill the dock's water tank every now and then rather than needing to refill the vacuum's water tank and clean the mop every day. It truly provides a far more hands-free experience than we've seen previously.

It's powerful with 5000Pa suction and dual spinning mops for better scrubbing than you'll see on most robot vacuums. It also features a camera allowing it to better detect objects in its path and avoid them. That way it more efficiently maps your home, cleans in tidy rows, and keeps your home in shape. The X1 OMNI looks good too. That's because its design was inspired by the minimalist and sleek look of sports cars. It will look good in any home.

Control it using the included app. You can set up cleaning schedules, place no-go zones, or tell it to clean in specific areas. You can also adjust the suction levels, check your vacuum's progress, and more straight from your phone. It has an MSRP of $1,549 for the vacuum and Auto-Clean Station combo. ECOVACS also offers other units within the DEEBOT X1 line that cost less but don't come with a station.