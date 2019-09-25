What you need to know
- The Echo Studio is the latest entry in Amazon's Echo speaker lineup.
- It has a big focus on audio, such as "3D sound", a directional tweeter, and support for Dolby Atmos.
- You can pre-order it today for $199.
Amazon's showing a lot of love for its Echo lineup at today's hardware event in Seattle, and along with updates to the Echo and Echo Dot, the company also unveiled a completely new entry in the Echo family in the form of the Amazon Echo Studio.
The Echo Studio is all about providing the best sound quality possible. Amazon touts that it offers a "3D sound experience" and can use its microphones to build a model of the room it's in to provide optimal sound for that specific room.
You'll also find a directional tweeter on the front for crisp high-ends, along with a big 5.25-inch bass driver and bass port at the bottom of the package.
Amazon's gotten support from Universal Music Group, Sony Music, and Warner Music to ensure songs sound as good as can be on the Studio, and there's support for 3D audio formats like Dolby Atmos.
You can use Echo Studio on its own, or pair one or two of them with a 4K Fire TV for a surround sound setup. Similarly, the Studio also works with last year's Echo Sub.
If you're interested, pre-orders for the Echo Studio open today. It'll run you back $199, making it ripe competition for the Sonos One.
