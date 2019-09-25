Amazon's showing a lot of love for its Echo lineup at today's hardware event in Seattle, and along with updates to the Echo and Echo Dot, the company also unveiled a completely new entry in the Echo family in the form of the Amazon Echo Studio.

The Echo Studio is all about providing the best sound quality possible. Amazon touts that it offers a "3D sound experience" and can use its microphones to build a model of the room it's in to provide optimal sound for that specific room.

You'll also find a directional tweeter on the front for crisp high-ends, along with a big 5.25-inch bass driver and bass port at the bottom of the package.