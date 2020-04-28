Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.
What you need to know
- American Express has a new targeted offer for Amazon.
- Cardholders can earn 5X Membership Rewards points per dollar spent.
- The offer is good for up to 2,000 points and expires on July 22, 2020.
Amazon has become an even more important source of goods since the pandemic began, with many people turning to the company for not only random items they are unable to find in stores close to them, but essential household items and even groceries.
Now, Amazon and American Express have teamed up for a targeted offer to rewards customers who shop at the website even more than usual. The companies have announced a new promotion that offers American Express customers 5X Membership Rewards points when shopping at the retailer.
According to The Points Guy, this promotion is being offered to a wide range of cardholders that are able to earn Membership Rewards points.
If you are targeted with the offer and activate it, you will earn 5X Membership Rewards points on purchases at Amazon between now and July 22, 2020. The offer is capped at 2,000 points, which equates to $400 spent. According to TPG, this offer works out to about 10% rewards when shopping at Amazon with the offer.
Keep in mind that the following services at Amazon are not compatible with ther offer: Amazon Go, Amazon Local, Amazon Mechanical Turk, Amazon Web Services, Amazon Home & Business Services, Amazon Currency Converter, Home Services, Prime Photos, Amazon Inspire, Amazon Video Direct, Amazon business, Amazon Global or Amazon Drive.
If you are already shopping at Amazon, this is a great offer to earn some highly elevated rewards for purchasing some essential items you were in need of anyway. You can check to see if you are targeted with the offer here.
Platinum points
The Platinum Card® from American Express
Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months. Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel, 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com. Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world. Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline. Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. $550 annual fee.
