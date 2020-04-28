Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

Amazon has become an even more important source of goods since the pandemic began, with many people turning to the company for not only random items they are unable to find in stores close to them, but essential household items and even groceries.

Now, Amazon and American Express have teamed up for a targeted offer to rewards customers who shop at the website even more than usual. The companies have announced a new promotion that offers American Express customers 5X Membership Rewards points when shopping at the retailer.

According to The Points Guy, this promotion is being offered to a wide range of cardholders that are able to earn Membership Rewards points.

If you are targeted with the offer and activate it, you will earn 5X Membership Rewards points on purchases at Amazon between now and July 22, 2020. The offer is capped at 2,000 points, which equates to $400 spent. According to TPG, this offer works out to about 10% rewards when shopping at Amazon with the offer.