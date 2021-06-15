Snagging a great VPN deal might not have been top of your list when you were considering your Prime Day purchases, but you can actually use the sale to save on privacy and security. In fact, you don't even have to wait until Prime Day's official kick-off to score a saving with NordVPN already offering as much as 30% off its available at Amazon.

Over there, NordVPN is offering its annual subscription for just $49.99, a $20 discount, and its 18-month plan for $69.99, a $30 discount. Thanks to those savings, you'll be paying as little as $4 per month.

Up to 30% off NordVPN VPNs are super popular right now and NordVPN is one of the best services out there. With its early Prime Day deal, you can save on an annual or 18-month plan that covers up to six devices for as little as $4 per month. $49.99 $69.99 $20 off See at Amazon

Often, going for a shorter-term VPN plan means you pay more per month, though with these Amazon deals you're paying a similar monthly price to that of NordVPN's two-year plan at its own site. That means you don't have to commit as much cash upfront and lock yourself into one VPN provider.

That being said, NordPVN is one of the best VPN services out there and you may find that you want to continue using it after your discounted period is over. It enables you to keep your private information private, feel safe in the knowledge that your device's security is intact, and get around geographical barriers that otherwise restrict online content.

NordVPN offers a secure, fast, and anonymous browsing experience. It uses military-grade 256-bit AES encryption, DNS Leak Protection, and keeps no logs about user activity so you surf anonymously. NordVPN is also speedy and has unlimited bandwidth so there's no data cap to worry about.

In terms of coverage, NordVPN has one of the highest server counts meaning you're more likely to get a fast and reliable connection. There are 5,000+ servers in NordVPN's network spread across 59 countries. It's also got a large set of additional features like Double VPN, P2P-dedicated servers, automatic kill switch, and much more.

It works on iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows, so you can protect whatever devices you use most. There's also support for Linux and Android TV, as well as browser extensions for Chrome and Firefox. Your subscription allows you to have 6 devices protected simultaneously and you can even use NordVPN with your router to protect all of the devices in your home while using up only one of those slots. Check out our NordVPN review for a more in-depth look at its pros and cons.

We'll keep you posted on more Prime Day deals as we get nearer the event itself.

