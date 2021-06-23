What you need to know
- Electronic Arts announced it's acquiring Playdemic for $1.4 billion.
- Playdemic is a mobile game developer that previously created Golf Clash.
- EA, the publisher behind the Sims, Battlefield, and Madden titles, is attempting to expand into the mobile games business.
Electronic Arts today announced it has acquired mobile game studio Playdemic for $1.4 billion. Playdemic, which was previously owned by Warner Games Studio, is the developer behind Golf Clash. The acquisition is part of EA's previously stated intention to grow its mobile business, and it's the second such acquisition the company has made so far this year.
Playdemic was founded in 2010 and released Golf Clash in 2017. The game now boasts more than 80 million downloads, according to EA's announcement. Playdemic will not only be working on that game in the future, but new games for EA, as CEO Paul Gouge said, "Joining EA, one of the most successful games companies in the world, is an important next step in our journey and we are excited to continue to develop both Golf Clash and new titles as part of the EA family."
Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts, said of the team: "In addition to the ongoing success of Golf Clash, the talent, technology and expertise of Playdemic will be a powerful combination with our teams and IP at Electronic Arts. This is the next step building on our strategy to expand our sports portfolio and accelerate our growth in mobile to reach more players around the world with more great games and content."
This is the second mobile developer EA has acquired as part of its growth strategy. It bought Glu Mobile earlier this year for $2.1 billion, the developer behind games like Kim Kardashian's Hollywood, Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsey, and Disney's Sorcerer's Arena. EA said in the announcement that Glu would "add significant scale to Electronic Arts' mobile games business." CEO Wilson also said of Glu: "Mobile continues to grow as the biggest gaming platform in the world, and with the addition of Glu's games and talent, we're doubling the size of our mobile business."
Some of the best Prime Day smartphone deals are still available
Prime Day and Android phones go hand-in-hand. Here are the best deals and discounts you need to know about if you're in the market for a new handset.
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4
A new leak gives us our first look at the design of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch Active 4. The Galaxy Watch 4 series is expected to be launched at Samsung's MWC event on June 28.
Shed a sci-fi tear for your fallen empire in Crying Suns for Android
Real-time strategy meets epic sci-fi stylings in Crying Suns, a beautiful, immersive roguelike.
These are the best Stadia games available to play right now in 2021
With the flexibility of Stadia, you can play all of your favorite games on your TV, phone, computer, laptop, or tablet easily. A Stadia Pro subscription includes some free games, but you can buy even more, ranging from AAA titles to indies and platform exclusives. Here are our picks for the best out there that you won't want to put down.