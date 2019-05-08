Best answer: Yes, EA Access is available for an affordable price and offers some of EA's best and newest games for subscribers from its wide catalogue.

What is EA Access?

EA Access is a digital game subscription service that gives you access to a catalogue of EA-published and developed games. Members also receive a 10% discount on EA digital purchases and are allowed to take part in 10-hour free trials of newly released games.

How much does it cost?

EA Access will cost $4.99/month or $29.99/year on PlayStation 4. Unlike Origin Access on PC which has a premium subscription plan, EA Access on consoles only has one-tier that you can choose from.

What is included?

EA has not provided a list of games that will be in the EA Access Vault on PS4, but the program is expected to maintain parity with Xbox One. At this time EA Access on Xbox One has over 70 games, but some are Xbox 360 games that are only available because of Xbox One backward compatibility. PlayStation does not currently have a backward compatibility program. In the case of EA Access on PS4, the company notes "over 50 games" will be included in the Vault.

Some of the games available on Xbox One include: