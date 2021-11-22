Many of today's best Android phones lack a feature similar to Apple's App Tracking Transparency, which allows you to prevent third-party apps from tracking you online. DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused browser, has added a new feature to address this flaw.

The company has announced the availability of its new App Tracking Protection feature, which allows you to block trackers embedded in various Android apps. DuckDuckGo explained in a blog post that "trackers it identifies in other apps from third-party companies" will be prohibited from tracking your online activities.

DuckDuckGo's tracking protection is currently in beta and works in the background once activated. To do so, go to the Settings menu and then select the "App Tracking Protection" option under the privacy section. To turn on the feature, you must enter an invite code if you have one. Otherwise, you can join the private waitlist.