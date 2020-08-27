It's time to take your tunes wireless, and the recently-released UGREEN HiTune true wireless earbuds let you do just that without shelling out a ton of cash in the process. These Bluetooth earbuds normally sell for $46, though they dropped to $40 for the first time earlier this month. Today, you can snag a pair for as low as $19.99 when you clip the $12 coupon on its product page and then use promo code UGHITUNE606 during checkout.
At that price, you'll be scoring them at 50% off and at a fraction of the price that brand name true wireless earbuds like the Apple AirPods sell at.
Listen up
UGREEN HiTune True Wireless Earbuds
These water-resistant earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0 to connect with your phone. They last for 9 hours per charge, while the compact charging case provides an extra 18 hours. Clip the on-page coupon and enter the below code at checkout to save.
$19.99
$39.99 $20 off
The UGREEN HiTune true wireless earbuds let you listen to your music wirelessly with Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection. Its smart touch controls let you just tap the earbuds to pause or play your music, or answer an incoming call using the built-in noise-cancelling microphones. There's a wireless range of up to 33 feet.
You'll be able to listen for up to 9 hours on a single charge with these headphones, though with the charging case that also is included with the purchase, you'll be able to power them up anywhere. That lets you listen for an additional 18 hours while on-the-go before the case will need to be recharged. It also works to keep your earbuds protected and in a designated spot so you never lose track of them. The case has convenient LED battery life indicators and powers up quickly via USB-C.
UGREEN includes various sizes of ear tips with these earbuds so you can customize them for a better fit. Shipping is free on orders totaling $25 or more, or with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum, along with access to the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
5G coverage map: Every US city with AT&T, Verizon & T-Mobile 5G
5G deployment is moving fast and the list of cities with coverage is growing all the time. See if your U.S. city has coverage yet by Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a choice-driven thriller campaign
We got the chance to check out the campaign of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, where espionage and conspiracy are at the center of a political thriller. Here's what we found.
You can now pre-order Nubia's RedMagic 5S gaming phone for $579
Nubia’s latest flagship gaming phone, the RedMagic 5S is now available to pre-order in the U.S. and Canada. The phone features a 144Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 chipset, and 55W fast charging.
These are the best cases for the Amazon Fire HD 10
The Amazon Fire HD 10 may be more affordable than most tablets, but you’ll still want to keep it protected with a case!