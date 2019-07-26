At QuakeCon 2019, Bethesda made a special announcement: DOOM, DOOM II and DOOM 3 are coming to several new platforms, including PlayStation 4! They even put together a special trailer, going back through time and showing where this major series first began. You can check out the nifty re-release trailer for DOOM, DOOM II and DOOM 3 below:

DOOM includes:

The expansion, Episode IV: Thy Flesh Consumed, with 9 additional action-packed levels

Local 4 player deathmatch

Local 4 player co-op

DOOM II includes:

The Master Levels, 20 additional levels made by the community and supervised by the developers

Local 4 player multiplayer

Local 4 player co-op

DOOM 3 includes:

Resurrection of Evil expansion

The Lost Missions expansion

The first two games are also available on Android. DOOM and DOOM II are $4.99 USD each, while DOOM 3 is $9.99 USD. You can find DOOM, DOOM II and DOOM 3 all on the PlayStation Store. Please note that the games do require a Bethesda account and you'll need to sign in to play.

If you want even more DOOM, remember that DOOM Eternal will release on PlayStation 4 on November 22, 2019.