What you need to know
- DOOM, DOOM II and DOOM 3 are now available on multiple platforms, including PlayStation 4.
- All three games were made available as part of a special QuakeCon 2019 announcement.
- You can purchase these three classic DOOM titles right now.
At QuakeCon 2019, Bethesda made a special announcement: DOOM, DOOM II and DOOM 3 are coming to several new platforms, including PlayStation 4! They even put together a special trailer, going back through time and showing where this major series first began. You can check out the nifty re-release trailer for DOOM, DOOM II and DOOM 3 below:
DOOM includes:
- The expansion, Episode IV: Thy Flesh Consumed, with 9 additional action-packed levels
- Local 4 player deathmatch
- Local 4 player co-op
DOOM II includes:
- The Master Levels, 20 additional levels made by the community and supervised by the developers
- Local 4 player multiplayer
- Local 4 player co-op
DOOM 3 includes:
- Resurrection of Evil expansion
- The Lost Missions expansion
The first two games are also available on Android. DOOM and DOOM II are $4.99 USD each, while DOOM 3 is $9.99 USD. You can find DOOM, DOOM II and DOOM 3 all on the PlayStation Store. Please note that the games do require a Bethesda account and you'll need to sign in to play.
If you want even more DOOM, remember that DOOM Eternal will release on PlayStation 4 on November 22, 2019.
