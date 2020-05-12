We're almost two months out from the Doom Eternal and Doom 64 releases across major consoles and PC, but now Stadia players can get in on the complete action.

Google announced Tuesday that Doom 64, the remastered rerelease of the game from the Nintendo 64, is now live on Stadia. Players can get it for just $5 on the Stadia store, but if you purchased Doom Eternal on or before April 3, you can get it for free.

Doom Eternal owners should receive an email with a code that they can redeem on the Stadia store. From there:

Go to stadia.google.com. Click on your profile picture in the top right corner of the screen. Go to your Stadia settings. Click on redeem code. Enter the code from your email. Enjoy the game! (Or don't, we won't judge.)

Doom 64 is mostly a remaster of the original game, but with a couple added twists. Of course, the graphics have been updated (our own Asher Maden clocked it to run at 60 FPS on his Xbox One X), but there is also a whole new level to check out. Otherwise it's the same game you remember from your childhood. If you want to go back to playing a simpler version of Doom, or just want to see where the series came from, this is the easiest way to do it.

In the meantime, you can also check out the review over on our sister site Windows Central.

Doom 64 is also available on the Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.