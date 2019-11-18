Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.
Tis the season for limited-time credit card offers. The holiday shopping season is already upon us so it makes sense that companies are putting their best foot forward when it comes to welcome offers. These bonuses are always the quickest way to grab the most cash back or points as fast as possible if you find a card that matches your spending needs.
This month, there are a ton of various kinds of welcome bonuses that give you extra cash back or points for cards built for flights, hotels, or even business purchases. We've amassed a list of some of the best limited-time offers out there that are sure to expire soon, so if you find one that fits your need, make sure to jump on it soon.
Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card: Stay in style
Earn a $100 Statement Credit after your first purchase on the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership. Plus, earn 150,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership (offer expires 12/31/2019). Earn a Weekend Night Reward from Hilton Honors after you spend $15,000 on purchases on your Card in a calendar year. Earn 12X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton Portfolio, 6X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases on your Card at U.S. restaurants, U.S. supermarkets, and U.S. gas stations, and 3X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card. Spend $40,000 on eligible purchases on your Card in a calendar year and you can earn Hilton Honors Diamond status through the end of the next calendar year. $95 annual fee.
United℠ Explorer Card: Fly United
Enjoy a limited time offer with the United℠ Explorer Card. Earn up to 65,000 Bonus Miles. Earn 2 miles per $1 spent at restaurants and on hotel stays. Up to $100 Global Entry or TSA Pre✓® Fee Credit. 25% back on United inflight purchases. Check your first bag for free (a savings of up to $120 per roundtrip) when you use your Card to purchase your ticket. Enjoy priority boarding privileges and visit the United Club℠ with 2 one-time passes each year for your anniversary. Earn 2 miles per $1 spent on purchases from United, and 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases. $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business: Super fly
Fly high with this limited time offer on the Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business. Earn up to 200,000 bonus miles worth up to $2,000 to spend on travel—flights, hotels and more. Earn 50,000 bonus miles when you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months and earn 150,000 bonus miles when you spend $50,000 in the first 6 months of your account opening. Earn unlimited 2X miles per dollar on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions, and miles won't expire for the life of the account and 5X miles on hotel and rental car bookings through Capital One Travel℠ using a Spark Miles card. Transfer your miles to 10+ leading travel loyalty programs like JetBlue™, Air Canada, and Emirates™ and redeem your miles instantly for any travel-related purchases, from flights and hotels to ride-sharing services. Fly through security with one statement credit for either the $85 TSA Pre✓® application fee or the $100 Global Entry application fee. $0 intro annual fee for the first year; $95 after that
Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business: Spark joy
Cash in on this limited time offer on the Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business card. Earn up to $2,000 in cash bonuses. Earn a $500 cash bonus when you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months and earn $1,500 when you spend $50,000 in the first 6 months of your account opening. Earn unlimited 2% cash back for your business on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions. Free employee cards, which also earn unlimited 2% cash back on all purchases and $0 Fraud Liability if your card is lost or stolen. Rewards won't expire for the life of the account, and you can redeem your cash back for any amount. No foreign transaction fees and $0 annual fee for the first year; $95 after that
The Business Platinum® Card from American Express: Live platinum
The Business Platinum® Card from American Express is running a solid welcome offer. Earn up to 100,000 Membership Rewards® points. Earn 50,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $10,000 and an extra 50,000 points after you spend an additional $15,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first 3 months of Card Membership. Get 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels on amextravel.com and 1.5 points per dollar on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more. You can get up to 1 million additional points per year. 35% Airline Bonus: Use Membership Rewards® Pay with Points for all or part of a flight with your selected qualifying airline, and you can get 35% of the points back, up to 500,000 bonus points per calendar year. Enroll to get up to $200 in statement credits annually by getting up to $100 semi-annually for U.S. purchases with Dell.
American Express® Green Card: Stay green
The American Express® Green Card earns you 3X points at any hotel and has a nice bonus to help your things get there. Receive up to $100 in statement credits towards any eligible purchase made directly with Away in your first 3 months (offer ends 1/15/2020). Plus, get 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. After that, earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on all eligible travel, from subway swipes and window seats to hotel stays and city tours and 3X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide. Receive up to $100 per year in statement credits when you use the American Express® Green Card to pay for your CLEAR® membership, as well as up to $100 in statement credits per year on your LoungeBuddy purchases. This card has no foreign transaction fees and a $150 annual fee.
Virgin Atlantic World Elite Mastercard®: Go galactic
For a limited time: Earn up to 80,000 bonus miles with the new Virgin Atlantic World Elite Mastercard®. New! Get a companion reward in the same cabin class when you redeem Flying Club miles for a Virgin Atlantic reward ticket. Must spend $25,000 or more in purchases annually to qualify. Earn 3 miles per $1 spent directly on Virgin Atlantic purchases and 1.5 miles per $1 spent on all other purchases with no limit to the number of miles you can earn. Redeem miles for flights on any of Virgin Atlantic's domestic and international partner airlines. 25 tier points per $2,500 in purchases (maximum 50 per month) to elevate your Flying Club status. No foreign transaction fees. Low annual fee of $90. Residents of the US and its territories only
All of these offers are expiring soon, so make sure you don't wait too long before taking advantage of them. The extra cash back and points are sure to come in handy when you want to reward yourself with a new toy or trip for yourself once you get through the holiday season.
