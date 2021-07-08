Best answer: Yes, the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with an S Pen in the box. At no extra cost, you can use this iconic stylus to easily multitask and take handwritten notes on the tablet's 12.4-inch display.

Why do I need an S Pen with my Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE? The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is the latest Samsung tablet and comes at a lower price than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, which is one of the best Samsung tablets you can get. Like the S7, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with an S Pen in the box so you can navigate, draw, and write on the tablet's vibrant 12.4-inch 2,560x1,600 TFT display. When you're done, the S Pen magnetically snaps to the side of the tablet for easy carrying and charging. The S Pen was first introduced on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and though you can use a Galaxy Note S Pen with this tablet, it's best to stick to the one in the box. The S Pen is an extremely useful tool if you're someone that likes note-taking, designing artwork, or creating sketches, but it's also a cool way to navigate through web pages and apps. If you plan on using your tablet for creative work, you'll likely notice the soft tip, pressure sensitivity, and low latency of this S Pen, which is less than 30ms and makes using the pen on the tablet feel almost like you're using a real pen on paper. Because the Galaxy Tab S7 S Pen has a 9ms latency, we expect this one to be similar when the tablet launches in the U.S. this summer. What can I do with my Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE S Pen?

Though you could use this Samsung tablet solely for entertainment and games, it's also great for productivity. Thanks to Multi-Active Window, you can use three apps simultaneously on the same screen and multitask. This means you can watch a video, jot down notes, and draft up an email all at the same time. When it comes to note-taking, Samsung Notes can transform your handwritten scribbles into text in real-time and edit text with simple gestures. There's also a unique feature that analyzes the content you're creating and can automatically suggest tags to keep your files organized. You can also markup PDFs, sign documents, and highlight text. In addition to note-taking, drawing detailed freehand images, and multitasking, you can use your S Pen with the PENUP app, which is a social network for anyone who likes to draw and share their work with fellow creatives. You'll also get a free 6 month trial of Clip Studio Paint included with the tablet, which allows you to illustrate and create comics with your S Pen. And if you want to take your notetaking experience to the next level, the included Noteshelf app offers more flexibility in how you take notes. What else does the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE offer?

This 5G compatible tablet might be an upgrade to consider if you own an older Samsung Galaxy tablet like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is offered in four distinct colors: Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink. It's powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor that makes using this tablet a pleasure (though performance won't be as impressive as with the Samsung Galaxy S7), and it includes up to 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage space and up to 1TB with a microSD card. With the tablet's 10,090mAh battery, you'll get up to 13 hours of use, and you'll reach a full charge in about 90 minutes, thanks to 45W Super Fast Charging. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE can also snap a selfie or a Zoom video call. There's an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera that keeps you centered in landscape mode, and three microphones around the display that ensure your voice comes out clearly. To top things off, there are dual AKG speakers and Dolby Atmos support for an enhanced audio experience.