Best answer: Yes. As of December 2020, HBO Max supports 4K content and a selection of 4K-compatible devices. If your device doesn't support 4K, HBO Max will play the highest quality audio and video available.
What you need to watch 4K content
To stream in 4K on HBO Max, you need to ensure that your streaming device supports 4K. Here are the 4K streamers currently compatible with HBO Max.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
- Fire TV Cube
- Android TVs
- AT&T Streaming Box
- Apple TV 4K
- Apple TV 4K (2021)
- Google Chromecast Ultra
- Chromecast with Google TV
- Roku Ultra 4800x
- Roku 4K TVs
- Roku Premiere
- Roku Streaming Stick+
- Xfinity X1 (Xi6) and Flex
It's worth pointing out that these devices also support HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2, which is necessary to stream in 4K HDR. Additionally, all movies available in 4K HDR are also available in HD on all supported devices.
What you need to stream with Dolby Atmos audio
In addition to using a streaming device that supports 4K content, HBO Max also supports Dolby Atmos. Here's what you'll need to stream in 4K on HBO Max with Dolby Atmos audio.
- 4K HDR TV that displays Dolby Vision or HDR10
- High-speed internet (25 Mbps or higher, 50+ Mbps is recommended)
- Dolby Atmos-capable sound system
If your devices meet the requirements listed above, and the title you want to watch is available in 4K, HBO Max should automatically play the title in 4K HDR based on your network bandwidth and connection speed.
