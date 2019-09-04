Best answer: Yes. Like its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 supports WPC-based wireless charging. If you're the proud owner of a Galaxy S10 Series smartphone, you can also take advantage of Wireless PowerShare. Samsung's newest fitness watch: Galaxy Watch Active 2 ($280 at Samsung)

Ultra-fast charging: Samsung Wireless Fast Charge Pad ($34 at Amazon)

Peak wireless charging While the new Galaxy Watch Active 2 boasts many new features, it still supports wireless charging just like the original version. This is good news for users who have become accustomed to the convenience of wireless charging. When you're using a fitness smartwatch such as the Galaxy Watch Active 2, it's important to keep it charged. Whether or not you choose to invest in the LTE version of the watch, it's more than likely that you'll be using it pretty frequently. After all, there's so much you can do with your Galaxy Watch Active 2 from listening to music to utilizing the onboard GPS to monitoring your heart rate. This means you're going to need a handy way to bring it back to life when the battery runs dry.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to keep your device charged. You can go the standard route and use the wireless charger that comes with the Galaxy Watch Active 2. You'll be well on your way to easy charging when you invest in a Samsung-compatible fast charging pad. Simple enough, right? Maybe. Although there are bound to be times when you're in a hurry and you don't have time to sit around waiting for your wearable to get back 100 percent. Samsung definitely kept this in mind because you now have the option to use Wireless PowerShare with your Galaxy S10 phone. This is also known as reverse wireless charging, which enables you to share your phone battery and charge your watch. You'll be pleased to learn that Wireless PowerShare will work with any and all Qi-certified devices. If it can be charged via Qi, you can give it some power right from your phone. It doesn't get more convenient than that.

Galaxy Watch Active 2 Track the details The new fitness smartwatch from Samsung brings a lot to the table. Whether you use your wireless charger or Wireless PowerShare, you'll have no trouble keeping it juiced up for all of your activities.