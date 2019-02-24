Best answer: No, there is no version of the Galaxy S10 with eSIM capabilities. Instead, you may want to pick up a Pixel 3, which does support eSIM.

What does this mean? Not much if you're not after eSIM's seamless network-hopping capabilities. Your Samsung Galaxy S10 still works with all the cellular and LTE networks it needs to work with, you'll just have to manually install new SIM cards for different lines and services.

Your only options when buying the Samsung Galaxy S10 are either single SIM or Dual SIM hybrid. There is no version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 that has eSIM capabilities.

Short for embedded SIM, eSIM is a technology that makes it possible for the SIM card to be embedded into the phone itself instead of a plastic card that goes into a tray. It allows you to activate and deactivate service without having to swap cards. As we've explained before :

An eSIM isn't a removable card. Instead, it's embedded on the device's motherboard or part of the processor — there's nothing to insert and nothing to remove. Because an eSIM cannot be removed if you'd like to switch providers, remote provisioning is used instead. Instead of going to a store, acquiring a new SIM card, and swapping it out, with an eSIM the changeover is handled entirely virtually.

There's a bit more to it than that, but perhaps it's better to talk about the things that eSIM makes possible.

For instance, if you're on Google Fi with one of their compatible phones, you can essentially use three different networks simultaneously, as well as use multiple lines on the same phone without having to install multiple SIM cards. It also means you don't have to go to your carrier to get a physical plastic SIM card when you want to add a line or switch service.

And if you're traveling outside the country it's no sweat to pick up international service because eSIM can store multiple profiles at the same time and you can switch between them at will. It's really cool stuff that has the potential to change the way we use mobile technology.

However, right now eSIM is not widely available as physical SIM cards are still the preferred technology for most products and network services. As such, many manufacturers — including Samsung — opt to omit eSIM capabilities from their smartphones. And if they decide to do that, there's nothing you can do. You either have eSIM or you don't, and for one reason or another, the Galaxy S10 does not.

What phone should I get then?