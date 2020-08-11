Galaxy Note 20 Ultra BronzeSource: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a phone that has a lot going for it. Between the 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865+ processor, 108MP rear camera, and the almighty S Pen, it's one of the most capable Android handsets of the year.

All of that's great, but there's a small catch that some people aren't very thrilled about — the camera bump.

Every phone has a fairly large housing for its rear cameras these days, but the one on the Note 20 Ultra is something else. It's definitely one of the largest we've ever seen, and unsurprisingly, it's gotten a lot of people talking.

ClintRo

Yes... not happy about it, that said I still pre-ordered it...LOL

msm0511

I mean, if the camera is good enough I won't really mind it. That however, is yet to be seen. I also haven't seen it in person yet so I'm not sure how much it will bother me.

james702283

Yeah it looks a bit odd and bulky. I'll probably get used to it though. I just hope the S View case covers it up. I'm not a fan of the huge bulky cases.

bhatech

Sure I would have preferred not have that big hump but not a deal breaker based on what I experienced using the Ultra. Once you put a case it kind of becomes ok, but if you are non case person then it can be bothersome. My main question is what's taking so much space to make that big hump? Does the telescope mirror lens set up takes all that space? Don't think Huawei phones with similar setup...

What say you? Does the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's camera bump annoy you?

Join the conversation in the forums!