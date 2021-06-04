Best answer: Yes. Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6 are HomeKit-enabled routers with special permissions for HomeKit devices to keep your network secure. Eero will not act as a HomeKit hub, however.

Does Eero 6 support HomeKit?

HomeKit support made it to the older routers in the Eero line earlier in 2021, but the newest Wi-Fi 6 Eeros were not included. This changed with a firmware update in May of 2021 that featured the Eero 6 and Eero 6 Pro. Now the entire Eero lineup supports Apple's HomeKit security features. This is a great thing as the Eero 6 is easily one of the best Wi-FI 6 mesh routers you can get.

You will need to use the Eero app on an Apple device to enable HomeKit.

HomeKit routers aren't the same thing as HomeKit hubs, and you will still need an Apple TV, iPad, or HomePod to act as your HomePod hub. HomeKit routers offer security enhancements specifically tailored to the needs of HomeKit accessories. This allows users to decide what kind of permissions to grant to these accessories.