Best answer: Yes. Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6 are HomeKit-enabled routers with special permissions for HomeKit devices to keep your network secure. Eero will not act as a HomeKit hub, however.
Does Eero 6 support HomeKit?
HomeKit support made it to the older routers in the Eero line earlier in 2021, but the newest Wi-Fi 6 Eeros were not included. This changed with a firmware update in May of 2021 that featured the Eero 6 and Eero 6 Pro. Now the entire Eero lineup supports Apple's HomeKit security features. This is a great thing as the Eero 6 is easily one of the best Wi-FI 6 mesh routers you can get.
You will need to use the Eero app on an Apple device to enable HomeKit.
HomeKit routers aren't the same thing as HomeKit hubs, and you will still need an Apple TV, iPad, or HomePod to act as your HomePod hub. HomeKit routers offer security enhancements specifically tailored to the needs of HomeKit accessories. This allows users to decide what kind of permissions to grant to these accessories.
With Eero, you can restrict which devices and internet sites the HomeKit accessories can connect to. You can choose an automatic that allows the device to connect to other devices on your network and approved sites from the manufacturer. You can also restrict the devices to only connect to Apple devices on your network. Finally, if you wish, you can completely disable this security feature.
Naturally, you'll need to update your Apple devices and Eeros to the newest firmware to use this feature. Generally, it would help if you kept your Eeros as up-to-date as possible. Fortunately, Eero will automatically update its software, so you should be good to go unless you're setting up for the first time. First-time users will need to update during the setup process. Even if you've added Eero 6 Extenders, those will update automatically as well.
