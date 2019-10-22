Best answer: Yes, if you have a Vizio SmartCast TV you can Chromecast directly to it. If not, you'll need an additional piece of hardware like an Android TV box or a Chromecast. While not available at launch, Disney has said an app will be coming to smart TVs in the future.

Casting the mouse

Disney+ will be launching on Nov. 12, 2019, and it will show up on nearly all any platform you could want. While there won't be an app specifically for it on Vizio's SmartCast TVs when it launches, you will be able to cast directly to your TV. SmartCast televisions have Google's Chromecast built directly into it, making it simple to watch your Disney+ shows.

However, if you don't have a SmartCast enabled Vizio TV, all it not lost. You can still get all the Disney+ content onto your television with a simple piece of extra hardware like a Chromecast or Android TV box. These will let you cast the shows right to your Vizio TV with no problems.

Ways to watch on a non-SmartCast Vizio TV

While it's unfortunate that watching Disney+ on your Vizio TV without an added piece of hardware won't be an option at launch, there are still a good number of ways to get all the great shows from Disney+ regardless of what type of TV you have. Here are all the ways you can watch Disney+ at launch:

Android Mobile Devices

Android TV

Chromecast

iPhone

iPad

Apple TV

Xbox One

PlayStation 4

Desktop web browsers (plugins are unknown)

Android TV-based Sony TVs

Roku streaming players

Roku TV

However, one prevalent option isn't on this list, and that is the Amazon Fire products like tablets and streaming devices. There hasn't been any announcement as to when that might be resolved, but hopefully, it can be sorted out to allow another avenue for catching Disney+ shows.

What is Disney+?

Disney+ is a streaming service from, you guessed it, Disney, that finally answers fans cry for a place to finds all their favorite shows from Disney. While there is going to be a pretty significant catalog at launch, there won't be absolutely everything Disney in its castle walls for us on day 1.

Disney plans to have hundreds of movies and television at launch ranging from decades-old classics to recent releases like the live-action Dumbo. They have stated that the goal is to have at least 500 movies and 7,500 episodes of TV available to stream through Disney+.