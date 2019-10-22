Best answer: Yes, if you have a Vizio SmartCast TV you can Chromecast directly to it. If not, you'll need an additional piece of hardware like an Android TV box or a Chromecast. While not available at launch, Disney has said an app will be coming to smart TVs in the future.
- A galaxy of videos: Disney+ (From $7/mo at Disney+)
- Push it: Chromecast ($35 at Amazon)
Casting the mouse
Disney+ will be launching on Nov. 12, 2019, and it will show up on nearly all any platform you could want. While there won't be an app specifically for it on Vizio's SmartCast TVs when it launches, you will be able to cast directly to your TV. SmartCast televisions have Google's Chromecast built directly into it, making it simple to watch your Disney+ shows.
However, if you don't have a SmartCast enabled Vizio TV, all it not lost. You can still get all the Disney+ content onto your television with a simple piece of extra hardware like a Chromecast or Android TV box. These will let you cast the shows right to your Vizio TV with no problems.
Ways to watch on a non-SmartCast Vizio TV
While it's unfortunate that watching Disney+ on your Vizio TV without an added piece of hardware won't be an option at launch, there are still a good number of ways to get all the great shows from Disney+ regardless of what type of TV you have. Here are all the ways you can watch Disney+ at launch:
- Android Mobile Devices
- Android TV
- Chromecast
- iPhone
- iPad
- Apple TV
- Xbox One
- PlayStation 4
- Desktop web browsers (plugins are unknown)
- Android TV-based Sony TVs
- Roku streaming players
- Roku TV
However, one prevalent option isn't on this list, and that is the Amazon Fire products like tablets and streaming devices. There hasn't been any announcement as to when that might be resolved, but hopefully, it can be sorted out to allow another avenue for catching Disney+ shows.
What is Disney+?
Disney+ is a streaming service from, you guessed it, Disney, that finally answers fans cry for a place to finds all their favorite shows from Disney. While there is going to be a pretty significant catalog at launch, there won't be absolutely everything Disney in its castle walls for us on day 1.
Disney plans to have hundreds of movies and television at launch ranging from decades-old classics to recent releases like the live-action Dumbo. They have stated that the goal is to have at least 500 movies and 7,500 episodes of TV available to stream through Disney+.
Most of the time, when people think of Disney, they think of Mickey and Goofy, or Woody and Buzz. However, they also have content from Marvel, Star Wars, 20th Century Fox, and National Geographic to show as well. Disney also plans to offer original movies and television series that will be specific to Disney+ like The Mandalorian, She-Hulk, Lizzie McGuire, Hawkeye, and more.
Though Disney+ won't be available through a Vizio SmartCast TV app initially, hopefully, it shows up in the app store soon. Meanwhile, if you have a SmartCast TV, you can use the built-in Chromecast feature and send you shows to the TV from your mobile device. The same can be said for your Vizio TV that isn't SmartCast enabled; you'll only need to get something like a Chromecast dongle to plug into the set, allowing you to stream to it.
Stream all the live long day
Disney+
Swimming in content
From Disney classics like Mary Poppins to great shows from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and others will be showing up when Disney+ launches on November 12.
As you wish
Chromecast
Find it on your phone, put it on the TV
Watching video on your TV with a Chromecast is as easy as a couple of taps from the app, and almost like Disney magic, it's on your TV
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best heavy duty cases for the Pixel 4
Don't let your brand new Pixel 4 get banged up by a nasty drop. Keep it safe from day one on with a heavy duty case.
These are the best screen protectors for the Galaxy S8
Keep your Galaxy S8's curved display protected with a quality screen protector!
It's easy to see why these Pixel 4 XL cases are 'clear' winners
The Pixel 4 XL is a big, beautiful phone. Keep it protected without covering its design with these stellar clear cases.