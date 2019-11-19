Best answer: Yes, you can stream Apple Music to any Amazon Echo or other Alexa-enabled Amazon devices. You can also stream Apple Music to your Echo via Bluetooth if that's what you prefer.

How to stream Apple Music to your Amazon Echo or Alexa-enabled device

Apple Music is just one of the many music services that you can connect to Amazon Alexa and take full advantage of the voice commands on Amazon Echo. Here's how to make your Apple Music streaming experience seamless on an Echo or Alexa device.

Open the Amazon Alexa app on your smartphone. Tap on the top left corner of the screen where the 3 lines are. Tap on Settings. Scroll down to the Alexa Preferences section. Tap on Music. Click on Link New Service. Select Apple Music. Enable the Apple Music Alexa Skill. Sign in to Apple Music. From Music screen of Alexa app, scroll down to Account Settings. Tap on Default Services. Tap on Apple Music for both Default Music Library and Default Station settings. You're done!

Congratulations, now whenever you ask Alexa to play music from any of your Echo speakers, Echo Buds, Echo Audio, or even Fire TV, you will hear output from Apple Music. Alexa will say "getting songs from Apple Music" or "playing Taylor Swift on Apple Music."

How to play Apple Music with your Amazon Echo via Bluetooth

To your Amazon Echo, say "Alexa, pair." After Alexa responds that it is in pairing mode, open the Settings app on your device. Scroll down and select Bluetooth. Scroll to the bottom of your Bluetooth devices under Other devices. Tap the Echo device that you want to pair your phone with.

After this is completed, Alexa will tell you that your Echo is now paired with your device. From there, you can just open up the Apple Music application and start playing anything you'd like.

Unfortunately, you won't get to experience all of the great offerings that Alexa has. This means that voice commands you would use to identify a song or pick a specific artist will have to go through Google Assistant.

On the bright side, Alexa doesn't become completely useless when paired with your smartphone. You can still use the following voice commands:

"Alexa, raise the volume."

"Alexa, lower the volume."

"Alexa, skip track."

"Alexa, play previous track."

If you deviate from these specific commands, Alexa won't recognize that it is supposed to work with Apple Music. Instead, it will start playing music from your Echo's default streaming service of Prime Music.