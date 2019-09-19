Best answer: Yes! The All-New Fire TV Cube (2019) packs some of the best specs you can find in a streaming device on the market today, including HDR10 support. Just make sure your TV is up to the task of supporting these high-end specs!

What is HDR10?

HDR10 is a TV industry standard for high dynamic range (HDR), which essentially is a way for your TV and/or streaming device to automatically make adjustments to the colors, highlights, and shadows of the picture you're seeing based on the context of the scene. So if HDR10 describes a standard for enhancing picture display dynamically, then you can imagine what HDR10+ is — an enhancement to the HDR standard.

HDR10+ is an open format of high dynamic range developed by Samsung that adds dynamic metadata to the HDR10 signal. This means that your HDR10-capable TV can "read" instructions to adjust the picture to show you even more detail and a broader color range, particularly in low-light scenes.

Does the All-New Fire TV Cube have HDR10?

The Fire TV Cube (2019) does indeed feature HDR10. In fact, it goes a step further and adds support for HDR10+. Other features the new Fire TV Cube supports include 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos for top video and audio streaming quality. Amazon's support for HDR10 and these other high definition video standards means that you'll be able to experience and enjoy top-of-the-line picture and sound quality from any media service that offers it.

It should go without saying that in order to enjoy this enhanced content you'll need to have a TV that supports these specs. According to Amazon's website, this means you'll need a 4K TV with a high-speed HDMI connection, capable of 2160p at 24/25/30/50/60 Hz and HDCP 2.2, or a high-definition TV with HDMI capable of 1080p or 720p at 50/60 Hz. If you want to stream that high quality content, you'll also need to have a high-speed internet connection of at least 15 Mbps. The LG 4K TV we've recommended here should do the trick if you're in the market for a new display.

If that describes your current or intended setup, then you can start binging the latest and greatest from Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, or HBO Go right in your living room. Just shout out to the Cube (or press the microphone on the included Alexa remote) and ask Alexa to show you 4K movies to choose from the thousands of titles in Amazon's catalog.

What else can it do?

In addition to its impressive video chops, the Fire TV Cube (2019) has eight far-field microphones and a beefed-up processor. You can control the TV with your voice through Alexa, which has been improved to hear you better over the noise of the TV. Amazon also added a new feature it calls Local Voice Control, which takes advantage of the improved processors and microphones to execute a number of commands on-device, rather than sending those requests to the cloud and back. This results in faster response times and a greater level of security.

Not just a way to control your TV without the need for a remote, the Fire TV Cube (2019) can function as a stand-alone Echo device when the TV is off. Use it to control your smart home, ask it to set timers or tell you the weather forecast, or order more paper towels — all with just your voice. The device can also be paired with other Echo devices to create multi-room, multi-device speaker groups.

This little box packs all of the great specs you'd expect from a streaming media device and is a great choice for your main media player.