Best answer: No. In the early stages of 5G, there may be increased battery usage due to switching between signals as you move in and out of 5G service areas. As coverage increases battery life will improve and should become better than LTE with chip improvements.

No WiMAX repeats

A carrier offers several ways to connect to its network from 5G all the way back to 3G. Constantly switching between them is the thing that really kills battery since running both the 4G and 5G modems simultaneously is less efficient. For that reason, the current crop of 5G capable phones will connect to LTE first and then bump up to 5G if it's available. As an early adopter of Sprint's WiMAX 4G service, I remember the battery nightmares but 5G shouldn't have nearly as many problems as early 4G had.

The technology itself should not reveal much of a difference in battery usage given a consistent signal. It's also worth considering that as chip makers come out with updated modems, we should continue to see improvements. Real world testing is still hard to rely on at this time since the 5G is still in the early stages of deployment on all carriers. Even so, Qualcomm is still improving battery life on its new products thanks to more efficient layouts.

Even better in the future