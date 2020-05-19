Galaxy S10e being heldSource: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

Over the last few years, there's been an ongoing trend of smartphones getting bigger and bigger. Display sizes increase, bezels keep shrinking, and handsets continue to eat up more space in our pockets.

Large phones are great for playing games and watching movies, but when it comes to easily using them with one hand, it's a different story entirely.

Recently, someone in the AC forums asked for recommendations for a compact Android phone — something that's easier said than done. Here are some of the devices that were recommended to them.

the_boon

I don't think there's such thing as a compact phone that's also an endurance beast right now. But an S10e seems pretty good in the battery department, and has just about every feature you could need, in a compact enough package.

B. Diddy

Welcome to Android Central! The Pixel 3a would probably be a good choice. It's slightly above your screen size requirement (5.6"), but you'll be hard pressed to find a current phone that's much smaller. The 3a has very good battery life and, of course, has the vaunted Pixel camera. Remember, the megapixel count doesn't really matter much once you get above 12 or 16, unless you habitually want...

Morty2264

I too would recommehd the S10e - I was going to recommend the Google Pixel 2 for its small screen size (5"), but it is pre-2019/2020, specifically, 2017.

This conversation got us to wondering — Do you wish there were more compact Android phones?

Join the conversation in the forums!