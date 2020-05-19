Over the last few years, there's been an ongoing trend of smartphones getting bigger and bigger. Display sizes increase, bezels keep shrinking, and handsets continue to eat up more space in our pockets.

Large phones are great for playing games and watching movies, but when it comes to easily using them with one hand, it's a different story entirely.

Recently, someone in the AC forums asked for recommendations for a compact Android phone — something that's easier said than done. Here are some of the devices that were recommended to them.

This conversation got us to wondering — Do you wish there were more compact Android phones?

