As Android users, we're big fans of the standard suite of Google Apps, including Maps, Gmail, and, of course, Google Photos. Not only does Google Photos offer a lot of free storage (though this is changing somewhat), it brings accessible editing tools and fantastic organization as well. But it's not the only option out there. Many people use an alternative to back up their photos, whether that be as a hedge against Google Photos or in place of it altogether. From Amazon Photos to Microsoft OneDrive and DropBox to a home-based NAS solution, there are several solid options to choose from.

This little thread on the AC forums got us thinking about photo backups this morning...

We want to hear from you — Do you use an online backup service in place of or in addition to Google Photos? If so, which ones? Let us know!

