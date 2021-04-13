As Android users, we're big fans of the standard suite of Google Apps, including Maps, Gmail, and, of course, Google Photos. Not only does Google Photos offer a lot of free storage (though this is changing somewhat), it brings accessible editing tools and fantastic organization as well. But it's not the only option out there. Many people use an alternative to back up their photos, whether that be as a hedge against Google Photos or in place of it altogether. From Amazon Photos to Microsoft OneDrive and DropBox to a home-based NAS solution, there are several solid options to choose from.
This little thread on the AC forums got us thinking about photo backups this morning...
We want to hear from you — Do you use an online backup service in place of or in addition to Google Photos? If so, which ones? Let us know!
Join the conversation in the forums!
Here's everything you need to know about Android TV
We all know that Android powers phones and tablets, but did you know it's also an operating system for TVs? Here's everything you need to know about Android TV!
Netgear Nighthawk RAX120 Review: Massive Capacity
The Nighthawk RAX120 is one of the fastest routers you can get with 12 Wi-Fi 6 streams and a 5Gbps Ethernet port. Not everyone needs this much speed but you can be sure that this router will keep up with any internet connection for years to come.
Google I/O 2021 preview: Here's what to expect at this year's event
The annual Google I/O developer conference is back this year after a brief hiatus, so let's take a look at some of the announcements that we're likely to see.
Break a sweat with these great Oculus Quest 2 exercise games and apps
Do you prefer your workouts to challenge your full body? Do you care more about aerobics or muscle training? Do you need a high-speed soundtrack or a high score to motivate you? Or do you want a game first and foremost, with exercise as a happy bonus? Whatever your preferences, we have the best Oculus Quest 2 VR experiences to keep you healthy while staying indoors.