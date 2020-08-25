Samsung just launched the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra late last week, but even so, that hasn't stopped people from already talking about what the company's next handsets will look like. We're expecting the next batch of Samsung phones to be part of the Galaxy S30 series, and according to a new rumor, it could mark the beginning of the end for the Note lineup.
Rumor has it that Samsung will launch three variants of the Galaxy S30 next year, one of which will come equipped with the iconic S Pen. Given that Samsung only offers the S Pen with its Galaxy Note devices, this could be an indicator that the Note is getting ready to hang up its hat.
This got a lot of our AC forum members to talking, with their conversation going as follows:
Now, we want to hear from you — Do you think Samsung should end the Galaxy Note series?
