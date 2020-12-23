Google Pixel 5Source: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

I think it's safe to say that Google had a pretty strong year for its Pixel series. The Pixel 4a stands out as one of the very best deals the market has to offer, the 4a 5G is a great budget option for under $500, and the Pixel 5 is one of our top picks for the best Android phone of 2020.

All three phones deliver a ton of value for their respective price points, but when it comes to the lowest-end Pixel 4a and most expensive Pixel 5, how do the two compare? There are some obvious compromises the 4a had to make in order to hit its $349 retail price, but does the Pixel 5 offer enough upgrades to justify costing twice as much?

Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about the phones, saying:

ElronTheElder

Have two pixel's 5 and 4a. 5 has more ram and 5g bands....next gen chipset 4a SOC handles it's hardware better. 5 has the SOC tripped out. Don't know if its a memory stack thing or/and band search ... SD765 5g is not a bad chipset. Samsung S20 FE 5G suffers a bit of the same thing. will take a bit of time for things to shake out. Their all good phones. However, it is what it is.

eric002

I just got my 5 about 3 weeks ago... Upgraded from my 3 XL... I love it so far!

mustang7757

Pixel 5 battery been very good, Solid device!

eric002

Yeah mustang dude I completely agree with everything ... the 5 is amazing!

Now, we want to hear from you — Do you think the Pixel 5 is worth $350 more than the Pixel 4a?

