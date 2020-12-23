I think it's safe to say that Google had a pretty strong year for its Pixel series. The Pixel 4a stands out as one of the very best deals the market has to offer, the 4a 5G is a great budget option for under $500, and the Pixel 5 is one of our top picks for the best Android phone of 2020.
All three phones deliver a ton of value for their respective price points, but when it comes to the lowest-end Pixel 4a and most expensive Pixel 5, how do the two compare? There are some obvious compromises the 4a had to make in order to hit its $349 retail price, but does the Pixel 5 offer enough upgrades to justify costing twice as much?
Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about the phones, saying:
Now, we want to hear from you — Do you think the Pixel 5 is worth $350 more than the Pixel 4a?
Join the conversation in the forums!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The best of Android Central 2020, according to the staff
This year has been a wild ride, but the silver lining is that we've gotten to write about more incredible tech than ever. To close out the year, we wanted to highlight some of the content we've written that we're most proud of here at Android Central.
2020 was the year 60 FPS gaming finally got to shine on consoles
With new consoles, performance modes providing at 60 FPS are here to stay. Players on consoles have finally got proper options and games can't shy away from this moving forward.
Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra gets one step closer to launch
The Galaxy S21 Ultra has swung past the FCC ahead of its rumored January 14 launch. The FCC filing confirms the upcoming Samsung flagship will have S Pen support.
Equip your Google Pixel 5 with some of the best accessories
Like men, no phone is an island. It needs cases, chargers, and stands to let you take full advantage of it. These are the accessories to take your Google Pixel 5 experience to the next level.