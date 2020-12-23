I think it's safe to say that Google had a pretty strong year for its Pixel series. The Pixel 4a stands out as one of the very best deals the market has to offer, the 4a 5G is a great budget option for under $500, and the Pixel 5 is one of our top picks for the best Android phone of 2020.

All three phones deliver a ton of value for their respective price points, but when it comes to the lowest-end Pixel 4a and most expensive Pixel 5, how do the two compare? There are some obvious compromises the 4a had to make in order to hit its $349 retail price, but does the Pixel 5 offer enough upgrades to justify costing twice as much?

Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about the phones, saying:

Now, we want to hear from you — Do you think the Pixel 5 is worth $350 more than the Pixel 4a?

