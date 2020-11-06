I think it's safe to say that the Pixel 5 is one of the most interesting Android phones of 2020. The device itself might seem boring at first glance, but from a business perspective, it's fascinating.
Rather than competing toe-to-toe with Samsung and Apple in the traditional flagship race, Google decided to do something different with the Pixel 5. It opted for a lesser processor, didn't go overboard with the camera sensors, and the end result is a phone that delivers a high-end experience for a lot less money than the competition.
However, this move has gotten some people debating whether or not the Pixel 5 is a legit flagship — so much so that we're seeing rumors about Google having plans to release a more premium version of the Pixel 5 in March.
Some of our AC forum members have commented on this news, saying:
Whether or not that actually happens, it got us to wondering — Do you think the Pixel 5 is a true flagship?
