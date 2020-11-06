Google Pixel 5Source: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

I think it's safe to say that the Pixel 5 is one of the most interesting Android phones of 2020. The device itself might seem boring at first glance, but from a business perspective, it's fascinating.

Rather than competing toe-to-toe with Samsung and Apple in the traditional flagship race, Google decided to do something different with the Pixel 5. It opted for a lesser processor, didn't go overboard with the camera sensors, and the end result is a phone that delivers a high-end experience for a lot less money than the competition.

However, this move has gotten some people debating whether or not the Pixel 5 is a legit flagship — so much so that we're seeing rumors about Google having plans to release a more premium version of the Pixel 5 in March.

Some of our AC forum members have commented on this news, saying:

htcrazy

According to Tom's Guide, the Pixel 5 Pro model could be released as early as March to take on the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S21. I think I'll wait and see.

Scott337

Google has never released a "Pro" model before, right? I wonder if they are mistaking the possible Pixel 5a in the Spring for some Pro model?

idiotekniques

Huh. Interesting. Let's see if this gets substantiated before black Friday. Although I wouldn't want a phone too much bigger than the 5, and want fingerprint over face unlock

Morty2264

Wow, really? How exciting! Can't wait to see if that becomes a thing!

Whether or not that actually happens, it got us to wondering — Do you think the Pixel 5 is a true flagship?

