If you're in the market for an Android handset but don't have a lot of cash to spend, picking up an older flagship can be a great way to get quality features and specs while staying on a budget. For example, if you're eyeing the Galaxy S20 but can't stomach its $1000 price tag, you may be better off considering the S10 or S9.
Recently, someone in our AC forums asked if it was still worth picking up the Pixel 2 XL here in 2020. Here's how our other members responded:
What say you? Do you think the Pixel 2 is a good purchase in 2020?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Galaxy S20 vs. OnePlus 8 camera comparison: Zoom trumps macro
The Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8 both have triple camera arrays, but Samsung and OnePlus went in different directions for the individual lenses in those systems. Both phones take great photos, but in the end one is more well-rounded and versatile than the other.
OnePlus disables the OnePlus 8 Pro's color filter camera with new update
The latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8 Pro disables the phone's color filter camera. OnePlus says the camera will be re-enabled sometime next month.
Alexa built-in gives OnePlus visibility, Amazon credibility in smartphones
The launch of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphones saw many firsts for the company, including 120Hz screens, wireless charging, and official IP certification. But perhaps one of the biggest features of the new phones is their tie-in to Alexa and the Amazon ecosystem.
Keep your Pixel 2 XL in pristine condition with these screen protectors
Nobody wants to deal with scratches on their smartphones, so it's important to get a screen protector. And with tempered glass protectors, you have a better chance at preventing a cracked screen. Keep the Pixel 2 XL's large display safe and secure with one of these tempered glass screen protectors!