If you're in the market for an Android handset but don't have a lot of cash to spend, picking up an older flagship can be a great way to get quality features and specs while staying on a budget. For example, if you're eyeing the Galaxy S20 but can't stomach its $1000 price tag, you may be better off considering the S10 or S9.

Recently, someone in our AC forums asked if it was still worth picking up the Pixel 2 XL here in 2020. Here's how our other members responded:

Morty2264

I still think the Google Pixel 2 line is a great deal today. What is the price? If you can get the 2 XL at a bargain, go for it! Keep us posted on what happens!

SactoKingsFan

Wouldn't get the 2xl unless it was dirt cheap. It's about to be 3 years old and lose guaranteed updates. That phone had some well known issues like blue tint, black crush and various speaker problems. That's why the warranty was extended to 2 years. I did like the 2xl while it was my main phone but I prefer the 2 and 3 for older Pixel phones.

swebb

Personally, I would not get one at that price, especially since you only want it as a stop gap until the P4a comes out. As others said, maybe $100 USD would be a good price point. Perhaps you can find something used and very cheap to get you to August. Maybe even the og Pixel if you're OK with not having the latest security updates.

the_boon

I don't think this is a good deal at all. It's not that the 2 XL can't be a great phone even today, but their price is way above its current market value. You can get a good used one for far less than that I believe.

What say you? Do you think the Pixel 2 is a good purchase in 2020?

