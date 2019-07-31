The advancements we've seen in the smartphone industry over the last couple of years has been incredible. Processors are ludicrously fast, bezels have pretty much vanished, and some camera packages capture shockingly good photos.

All of that's great, but so much innovation comes at a cost. If you've purchased a new phone recently, you'll know that prices have skyrocketed — sometimes reaching well over $1000.

Recently, this sparked a conversation in the AC forums about whether or not phones are too expensive.