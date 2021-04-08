We're revisiting another popular forum discussion today and checking in with our AC community on Samsung Dex. Samsung introduced this new computing form factor back in 2017, and over the past couple of years, it brought the ability to connect your Galaxy smartphone to a computer wirelessly.
The problem is, not everyone knows how to use Dex with their Galaxy phone, or even if they do, they still report issues in the process. In particular, AC forum members report issues using wireless Dex with a monitor or TV.
Now we want to hear from you — Do you still use Samsung Dex? Do you have any issues with it? Let us know!
Join the conversation in the forums!
Eufy Wi-Fi Smart Lock review: Touch to unlock
The Eufy Wi-Fi Smart Lock one-ups most other smart locks in a way that seems like it should have been obvious from the get-go by adding in a fingerprint scanner right on the keypad. That, combined with its sleek black exterior, makes this an unforgettable, must-have product.
Some OnePlus 9 Pro owners are experiencing overheating issues
Some OnePlus 9 Pro users are complaining about issues with overheating when using the camera or charging the device. OnePlus is aware of the issue and has promised to roll out a fix soon.
Echo VR Season 1 hands-on: Ender's Game has a new name
Echo VR is the zero-gravity arena sports game you always wanted. Season 1 lasts until May 23 and includes plenty of free rewards for players to unlock, but is the $10 Echo Pass worth the small chunk of change? We go hands-on to find out.
These are the best cases you can get for your Galaxy S21 Ultra
The Galaxy S21 Ultra is a big slab of awesome, but it's also a large, heavy phone that can get slippery, so take precautions. Cover that big slab of beautiful power with the best cases around in order to keep your S21 Ultra safe for years to come.