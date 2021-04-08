Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Wireless DexSource: Daniel Bader / Android Central

We're revisiting another popular forum discussion today and checking in with our AC community on Samsung Dex. Samsung introduced this new computing form factor back in 2017, and over the past couple of years, it brought the ability to connect your Galaxy smartphone to a computer wirelessly.

The problem is, not everyone knows how to use Dex with their Galaxy phone, or even if they do, they still report issues in the process. In particular, AC forum members report issues using wireless Dex with a monitor or TV.

JREwing
JREwing

With wireless Dex, my mouse acts like it's going crazy. Almost useless because of lag. I plug in the device and hardwire Dex, and it works perfect. I hope there is a software update coming soon. I was looking forward to the wireless Dex on both my S7 and Note 10+.

Kizzy Catwoman
Kizzy Catwoman

Wireless Dex works ok on my S10+ connecting to my TV. No mouse issues. Are you connecting to a PC?

B. Diddy
B. Diddy

Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz wi-fi can sometimes interfere with each other. Can you switch to 5 GHz wi-fi, or at least try changing the 2.4 GHz channel your router is using?

JREwing
JREwing

Seems like the Wireless Dex is not possible on a large 32" monitor. I just run my dex cable from the back of the monitor to my Note 10+ or S7 Tablet, and it works great. I'm not sure wireless mouse are made for big monitors. I wonder if I could plug my old Dex Pad into the monitor? I Love the Dex Pad, but not sure if it will support a 4k monitor.

Now we want to hear from you — Do you still use Samsung Dex? Do you have any issues with it? Let us know!

Join the conversation in the forums!

