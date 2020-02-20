Cloud storage solutions are a dime-a-dozen. Between Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, Dropbox, Amazon Drive, etc., there are a ton of different platforms you can use to keep your digital files safe and easily accessible.
While these services are free to use, they all offer paid plans to give you additional storage space and extra features. As our world becomes more and more digitized with every day that passes, the importance of cloud storage also rises.
Taking a look through the AC forums, here's what some of our members have to say about paying for these services.
What about you? Do you pay for a cloud storage service?
Join the conversation in the forums!
What MWC 2020's cancellation means for the tech industry — and you
Amid growing concerns about the threat posed by coronavirus, Mobile World Congress 2020, one of the year's biggest tech events, was cancelled last week. Here's what it means for the industry, vendors, and consumers.
Samsung sends accidental 'Find My Mobile' notification to Galaxy phones
A global ‘Find My Mobile’ push notification was sent out to Galaxy smartphones worldwide today, causing confusion and worry among owners.
Android 11 is on the way — here's everything you need to know
Android 11 is the big Android release for 2020, and it's shaping up to be an exciting update. We're following all of the changes and new features so you know exactly what to expect when the final build is available later this year.
Expand your streaming abilities with the best Chromecast apps
Your Chromecast, small as it is, can do a lot. There are a ton of apps to use with Chromecast in the Play Store; here are the best for whatever you're looking to do regardless of if you're just streaming video or not.