Google Drive app on an Android phoneSource: Android Central

Cloud storage solutions are a dime-a-dozen. Between Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, Dropbox, Amazon Drive, etc., there are a ton of different platforms you can use to keep your digital files safe and easily accessible.

While these services are free to use, they all offer paid plans to give you additional storage space and extra features. As our world becomes more and more digitized with every day that passes, the importance of cloud storage also rises.

Get protected with deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN, Surfshark & more

Taking a look through the AC forums, here's what some of our members have to say about paying for these services.

Kirstein Gourlay

Mega gives you 50GB of storage for free. Otherwise I use Google Drive and it makes it a lot easier to change phones. I also back up to an external ssd.

Reply
msm0511

I use Backblaze for my MBP as my main cloud backup for everything. I also have paid iCloud Drive for my iOS specific stuff. Samsung has pushed me into OneDrive for auto backup of photos, but I preferred Samsung's backup service. I do still do backups to my MBP using Smart Switch. Google Photos is really the only Google cloud service I use regularly. So lots. LOL I also have portable hard drives...

Reply
B. Diddy

I use Google Drive exclusively. If I had to consider other cloud storage, I'd probably go for OneDrive and/or Box.

Reply
j_hansen

I use both Google Drive and One Drive, I'm not very organised about it but I like the security about not losing pictures etc

Reply

What about you? Do you pay for a cloud storage service?

Join the conversation in the forums!