Samsung Galaxy S21 in-handSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

With rumors that more and more of the best Android phones soon to be running Android 12 will see an updated user interface that more closely resembles Samsung's One UI, it's not really a surprise to hear that Google and Samsung have been working together to get apps like Google Messages to look and feel more native on high-end Galaxy devices.

The update is still rolling out to S21 users, and we expect that it will later roll out to Samsung's other high-end phones like the Note, Flip, and Fold series, and possibly even the A series. Several of our enterprising and impatient AC forum members have already tried to sideload the update.

mustang7757
mustang7757

Google messages on s21 should see One UI server update. https://www.droid-life.com/2021/04/27/google-messages-gets-one-ui-makeover-on-galaxy-s21-devices/

Reply
ABOSWORTH007
ABOSWORTH007

I saw this last night. If I'm reading this correctly, I think it will only be for the S21 models that had the Google Messages app pre-installed.

Reply
bhatech
bhatech

I think those which had pre installed like the international models already had this. But I believe this is for those in countries like US which didn't have this at launch. Still unclear though and we will have to wait and see if it's the case. As of now my Google messages on S21 Ultra still looks like Google messages. We will have to wait few days to weeks before server side rollout is complete....

Reply
bhatech
bhatech

Uninstalled the play store Google messages with old design and installed the APK version will the one UI style Google messages. Not that much of a difference but there is a redesign. Though says chat features unavailable Needless to say uninstalling and going to back to my play store Google messages

Reply

We want to hear from you — If you have a Galaxy S21, have you gotten the One UI/Google Messages update? Do you like it? Let us know!

