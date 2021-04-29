With rumors that more and more of the best Android phones soon to be running Android 12 will see an updated user interface that more closely resembles Samsung's One UI, it's not really a surprise to hear that Google and Samsung have been working together to get apps like Google Messages to look and feel more native on high-end Galaxy devices.
The update is still rolling out to S21 users, and we expect that it will later roll out to Samsung's other high-end phones like the Note, Flip, and Fold series, and possibly even the A series. Several of our enterprising and impatient AC forum members have already tried to sideload the update.
We want to hear from you — If you have a Galaxy S21, have you gotten the One UI/Google Messages update? Do you like it? Let us know!
Join the conversation in the forums!
PlayStation Now should be the place where indie and AA games thrive on PS5
Indie and AA games have found a home in Xbox Game Pass, and that should be concerning to Sony. PlayStation Now needs to beef up its content to compete.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review: Too big to fail
Samsung's massive, beautiful and imposing Note 20 Ultra remains one of the best phones ever made. But it's too damn pricey.
Cheaper HBO Max ad-supported tier could challenge Netflix, Disney Plus
HBO Max is preparing to launch its new ad-supported tier in June, providing customers with a cheaper streaming option. Official details haven't been announced, but the pricing may have been revealed.
Get the most out of these smart devices and services with Google Assistant
Google Assistant is the most useful smart voice assistant for getting your questions answered and keeping track of your digital life, but it's also great at helping you control your smart home devices and services.