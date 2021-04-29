With rumors that more and more of the best Android phones soon to be running Android 12 will see an updated user interface that more closely resembles Samsung's One UI, it's not really a surprise to hear that Google and Samsung have been working together to get apps like Google Messages to look and feel more native on high-end Galaxy devices.

The update is still rolling out to S21 users, and we expect that it will later roll out to Samsung's other high-end phones like the Note, Flip, and Fold series, and possibly even the A series. Several of our enterprising and impatient AC forum members have already tried to sideload the update.

We want to hear from you — If you have a Galaxy S21, have you gotten the One UI/Google Messages update? Do you like it? Let us know!

