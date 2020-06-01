Keeping up with every Android phone that gets announced/released is no simple task. Big launches from the likes of Samsung and OnePlus are easy enough to keep up with, but there are plenty of devices that may slip through the cracks.
One such device is the Sony Xperia 1 II. The phone was unveiled back in February and is finally launching in the U.S. on July 24 for the steep price of $1200. For your money, you're getting a 4K OLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor, ZEISS camera optics, and even a free pair of WF-1000XM3 earbuds if you place your pre-order by June 28.
It's certainly an impressive-looking device, but is anyone actually interested in it? Here's what some of our forum members have to say.
What say you? Do you have any interest in the Sony Xperia 1 II?
Pre-order now
Sony Xperia 1 II
Don't count this one out
If you're in the market for a high-end flagship, don't forget about the Xperia 1 II. Unflattering name aside, the handset offers a 6.5-inch 4K OLED display with HDR support, three cameras with ZEISS optics, a Snapdragon 865, and even a headphone jack. If you get your pre-order in by June 28, you can snag a free pair of WF-1000XM3 earbuds!
