Keeping up with every Android phone that gets announced/released is no simple task. Big launches from the likes of Samsung and OnePlus are easy enough to keep up with, but there are plenty of devices that may slip through the cracks.

One such device is the Sony Xperia 1 II. The phone was unveiled back in February and is finally launching in the U.S. on July 24 for the steep price of $1200. For your money, you're getting a 4K OLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor, ZEISS camera optics, and even a free pair of WF-1000XM3 earbuds if you place your pre-order by June 28.

It's certainly an impressive-looking device, but is anyone actually interested in it? Here's what some of our forum members have to say.

