Keeping up with every Android phone that gets announced/released is no simple task. Big launches from the likes of Samsung and OnePlus are easy enough to keep up with, but there are plenty of devices that may slip through the cracks.

One such device is the Sony Xperia 1 II. The phone was unveiled back in February and is finally launching in the U.S. on July 24 for the steep price of $1200. For your money, you're getting a 4K OLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor, ZEISS camera optics, and even a free pair of WF-1000XM3 earbuds if you place your pre-order by June 28.

It's certainly an impressive-looking device, but is anyone actually interested in it? Here's what some of our forum members have to say.

bhatech

Am I the only one excited for the Sony phone? The camera looks promising and I'm tempted to get back to Sony. It pretty much has everything and high refresh rate is the only thing missing which I don't see that much of a difference between all my phones. So not a deal breaker for me. No 5G in US sucks if you plan to keep the phone for long. But I'm kind of excited about this, as usual Sony...

RaRa85

Nope I'm extremely excited about it as well. So much so that I'm considering buying it outright which is something I never do for a smartphone. So far seems to be the unicorn device for me in terms of design, hardware features, and camera system. Just about everything I complained about that Sony was failing at they actually sat down and corrected. The Alpha team working with the mobile division...

B. Diddy

The name reminds me of the old HTC One Mini 2. I really wish tech companies would stop calling their stuff "One," because it leads to either confusing or silly naming conventions with further iterations.:p The phone itself looks good, but Sony's market share is virtually nonexistent in the US nowadays (just like HTC), so it's unlikely we'll see much of it around here. I wonder what software...

Grabber5.0

I'm excited to see it, but unless there are some great deals, I won't be buying it. Phone prices have just gotten out of hand.

What say you? Do you have any interest in the Sony Xperia 1 II?

