We know a lot about robot vacuums and have written about all different kinds extensively, so we know when there's a good deal to be had. Amazon has a selection of a few Kyvol Cybovac robot vacuum cleaners on sale with some going for as low as $115.58. These sales are a part of Amazon's daily deals, which means the prices are temporary at best. They're also extremely nice prices with each version on sale going for the lowest we have ever seen them drop to directly.

One day only Kyvol Cybovac robot vacuum cleaners and mops This is an Amazon deal of the day, so the prices are super temporary. The E20 down to $116 has 2000Pa suction, a 150-minute runtime, self-charging tech, and works with Amazon Alexa. Other options add more including more suction, mopping, and more. As low as $116 See at Amazon

The least expensive option on sale today is the Kyvol Cybovac E20 robot vacuum cleaner down to $115.58. Despite having the lowest price, it is still packed with features. This robot vacuum normally sells for around $170 and has never dropped as low as today's deal before.

This robot vacuum has 2000Pa suction so it can get a deep clean even on medium-pile carpets. It has a battery that lasts for up to 150 minutes and self-charging tech so it will return to its dock and recharge its battery when it is low. The robot vacuum works great with cleaning up after pets, and it'll stay quiet enough so that it won't disturb your family while it works. You can even connect it to your Wi-Fi network and your smart home and control it with voice commands and Amazon's Alexa.

If you can afford to spend a bit more, upgrade to the E30 on sale for $159.99 from a street price of $220 or the E31, which is down to $169.99 from a normal price of $250. Neither vacuum has ever been on sale this low on Amazon before, so it's a good deal no matter what. These both do everything the E20 does but add new features including the ability to mop, smarter navigation, and even stronger suction.