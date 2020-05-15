Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

Many credit cards are now offering limited-time perks designed to encourage cardholders to use (and renew) their travel rewards credit cards — even if they're staying at home due to coronavirus concerns.

Issuers have announced the following limited-time perks:

In many cases, these limited-time perks are enough to justify renewing your card. But, we've received a few questions about how these new limited-time perks apply to authorized users. Let's take a closer look.

Travel credits that can now be used for other purchases

greeYou may be able to use your travel credits on restaurant take-out orders. (Photo by Prostock-Studio/Getty Images)Select premium travel rewards credit cards offer travel credits that will normally reimburse travel purchases up to a set amount. But, with many cardholders staying at home and uncertain about when they'll travel again, some issuers have begun allowing these travel credits to be used for other purchases. For example:

The information for the Citi Prestige Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

As with the normal travel credits for these cards, authorized user spending counts toward these travel credits. But authorized users don't get additional credits on top of the credits provided for the primary cardholder's account. For example, the information page for the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Amex's limited-time perks notes:

Eligible purchases can be made by the basic card member and any additional card members on a single card account.

And, the terms and conditions for the normal up to $300 Marriott Bonvoy statement credit on the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Amex note:

Each card account is eligible for up to a total of $300 per renewal year in statement credits across all cards on the card account.

Additional statement credits for select purchases