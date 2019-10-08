Best answer: No. You don't not need an Apple device in order to sign up or use Apple Music on an Android device.

Apple brings Music across the border

When Apple bought Beats in 2014, it wasn't clear whether the Beats Music Android app would survive the integration. But when Apple launched Apple Music in mid-2015, the Android app stayed intact, and has been improved considerably since its release. Recently, Apple added support for Android 10's dark mode as well as Chromecast streaming.

That's because Apple wants to more completely compete with Spotify, Pandora, YouTube Music, and other music streaming services. Initially, the Music app came to Android through a beta program, and Apple received a whole lot of backlash due to the iOS-centric design that the application features.

Is there a catch?

The only "catch" with signing up for Apple Music on an Android device is that you will have to create an Apple ID during the sign up process. But thankfully, it doesn't have to be an email address ending in @mac, @icloud, or anything else. You can just use your standard email address to sign up without any issues.

If you have every tinkered with an Apple device, chances are you already own an Apple ID. That's because you would have needed one in the event that you tried to download apps from the iOS or macOS App Store. But if you don't, the Music app will walk you through all of the necessary steps.