Best answer: Based on anecdotal evidence over the years, most people do report that games download faster while their PlayStation 4 is in rest mode.
How do we know it downloads faster?
This isn't exactly something that Sony advertises like, "Hey! Put your console in rest mode to download games faster." It's not a feature in that regard. This is just something that a good portion of PlayStation users have noticed. It's all anecdotal, but most people will tell you that there is a noticeable difference between download speeds in rest mode versus while the console is on. Rest mode, for the most part, appears to download games quicker.
Why does it download faster?
The thought process behind it is this: Since your PS4 is in rest mode, it doesn't need to be running background apps or using other network features. With these suspended during this time, you'll tend to notice download speeds improve as the console can put more of its energy and brainpower into downloading the game.
Are there other ways to increase download speeds?
Absolutely! You can increase downloads speeds by using a wired Ethernet cable instead of connecting your console to a Wi-Fi network. Additionally, you may want to see which packages available from your ISP offer the best services and speeds.
