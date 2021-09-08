DJI has just launched a refresh to its Osmo Mobile series of smartphone gimbals with the new Osmo Mobile 5, which may end up becoming one of the best smartphone gimbals on the market.

The new gimbal features an updated design that the company says is 1/3 smaller than the Osmo Mobile 4. There's also a newly designed magnetic clamp to better accommodate smartphone cases and is "compatible with even more smartphone models than its predecessor."

However, the biggest upgrade found in DJI's new gimbal is the built-in extension rod which essentially turns the OM5 into a $159 selfie stick. That said, it should also make it easier to get to those hard-to-reach places for better angles.

There's also an additional button on the handle, which DJI says will help users "access and control the core features and functions of DJI OM 5 with more ease."