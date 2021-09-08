What you need to know
- DJI has launched its latest smartphone gimbal, the Osmo Mobile 5.
- The OM5 features an updated design with a built-in extension rod, although battery life takes a hit.
- The OM5 is available now in two colors and retails for $159.
DJI has just launched a refresh to its Osmo Mobile series of smartphone gimbals with the new Osmo Mobile 5, which may end up becoming one of the best smartphone gimbals on the market.
The new gimbal features an updated design that the company says is 1/3 smaller than the Osmo Mobile 4. There's also a newly designed magnetic clamp to better accommodate smartphone cases and is "compatible with even more smartphone models than its predecessor."
However, the biggest upgrade found in DJI's new gimbal is the built-in extension rod which essentially turns the OM5 into a $159 selfie stick. That said, it should also make it easier to get to those hard-to-reach places for better angles.
There's also an additional button on the handle, which DJI says will help users "access and control the core features and functions of DJI OM 5 with more ease."
The Osmo Mobile 5 has the same 3-axis stabilization found in previous models to help keep videos steady, with features like panorama, timelapse, and Spin Shot in tow. ActiveTrack has also been updated for better responsiveness and can track subjects at up to 3x zoom. DJI has even included new pre-set tutorials for amateur videographers to help take their shots to the next level, and the companion app can automatically generate full videos, complete with effects and transitions.
Anyone buying the new DJI OM5 will get the gimbal, magnetic clamp, grip tripod, wrist strap, USB-C to A power cable, and a carrying pouch. DJI is also selling a new clamp with fill lights that can be adjusted for different brightness levels and color temperatures.
The battery is rated at just six and a half hours, which is a downgrade from the OM4's 15-hour battery life and likely a victim of the more compact design.
The new DJI Osmo Mobile 5 is compatible with many of the best Android phones and comes in two colors, Sunset White and Athens Grey. The gimbal is available to purchase now from DJI and will come to retailers like Best Buy "at a later date."
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The iPhone 14 leak: Welcome aboard the hole punch train, Apple
According to a leak, the iPhone 14 might have a hole instead of a notch. Yes, really. Will this pan out? We'll have to wait and find out.
This is what it's like playing Assassin's Creed on an Android smartwatch
The Kospet Optimus 2 is an interesting smartwatch that features full Android 10 and lets you play games like Assassin's Creed.
These are the best Hulu Originals streaming now.
Hulu's collection of original contents spans all genres — from comedy to horror, and everything in between. With that in mind, we've rounded up a list of some of the best Hulu Originals films that are streaming right now.
Instantly enhance your Pi gaming experience with one of these controllers
You can't play Mario Kart without a controller — and you really need to play Mario Kart, right? So we found some of the best controllers you can use to play your favorite retro games on the Raspberry Pi.