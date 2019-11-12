It's the start of a new Royale Pass season for PUBG Mobile, which means a massive 200MB update that introduces the new Fury of the Wasteland theme and adds some new content. The full 0.15.5 patch notes include everything that's new and updated in-game, or you can check out the video above, but I'll quickly break down the most important updates.

First of all is the tenth season of the Royal Pass season, which is called Fury of the Wasteland. It's a post-apocalyptic theme with a brand new rewards tier to work through that offers themed outfits, emotes, and more. You're also able to gift a Royale Pass to a friend, which is pretty cool.