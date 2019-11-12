What you need to know
- Disney+ just released today.
- Fans have found a new edit in Star Wars: A New Hope, slightly altering the famous Han Solo and Greedo scene.
- This edit was apparently made by George Lucas himself.
If you've already finished the first episode of The Mandalorian on Disney+ and have gone back to watch some classic Star Wars, you may have noticed a small change in A New Hope. Star Wars alterations are nothing new, but they are intensely debated and scorned by many. This one in particular is... weird.
In the famous scene where Greedo confronts Han Solo in the cantina on Tatooine, he appears to shout out a word before his untimely demise. What sounds like "maclunkey," or however we're deciding to spell it, has taken the internet by storm, and we don't even know what it means.
According to Vanity Fair, Lucasfilm confirmed that this was a change that George Lucas made prior to selling the franchise to Disney in 2012. Why it's just seeing the light of day now and why Disney decided to recut the movie ever so slightly for its debut on the company's streaming platform is unknown.
As you can imagine, people are already making memes out of it.
BREAKING: Greedo shouting "Maclunkey" isn't the only major change to the Original #starwars trilogy on #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/7HMRKGQkc0— Eric Fell (@ericfell) November 12, 2019
This definitely isn't the first change to A New Hope, and it may not even be the last. But at least for now it can be one of the funniest thanks to the internet, even if most of us hate it.
Disney streaming
Disney+
All your favorite shows in one place.
Disney+ is here with all of your favorite childhood movies... and some slight changes to Star Wars. Through just one app, you can access all of your favorite Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic content at a competitive price.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Sonos speakers finally get Spotify Free streaming support
Sonos is adding support for Spotify Free streaming to its speakers with a software update.
Can't get Disney+ on your Android phone? You aren't alone
It's officially Disney+ launch day! There's a lot of excitement and chatter surrounding the new service, but it's not all hunky-dory. If you're having trouble downloading the app,
Have you been able to use a 5G network yet?
5G is slowly making its way across the U.S. Have you been among the lucky few to use it yet?
Which 4K TV should you get to enjoy your new Disney+ subscription?
Disney+ is here and we have found some of the best 4K TVs that you should consider if you want to get the best playback quality with your new Disney+ subscription.