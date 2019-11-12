If you've already finished the first episode of The Mandalorian on Disney+ and have gone back to watch some classic Star Wars, you may have noticed a small change in A New Hope. Star Wars alterations are nothing new, but they are intensely debated and scorned by many. This one in particular is... weird.

In the famous scene where Greedo confronts Han Solo in the cantina on Tatooine, he appears to shout out a word before his untimely demise. What sounds like "maclunkey," or however we're deciding to spell it, has taken the internet by storm, and we don't even know what it means.

According to Vanity Fair, Lucasfilm confirmed that this was a change that George Lucas made prior to selling the franchise to Disney in 2012. Why it's just seeing the light of day now and why Disney decided to recut the movie ever so slightly for its debut on the company's streaming platform is unknown.

As you can imagine, people are already making memes out of it.