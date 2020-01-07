Dirac is a Swedish audio brand that works with phone manufacturers to optimize the audio quality on smartphones from the likes of Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo, OnePlus, and others. The company is now introducing an audio tuning app that optimizes the sound quality of your existing headphones, delivering a more immersive soundstage.

Dirac's audio app uses custom algorithms to "boost every detail of the music," and it works regardless of the codec used to encode the audio file. I've been using the beta version of the app for over two weeks, and it is incredible what Dirac has managed to achieve here. All you need to get going is a compatible headphone model (the full list is down below), select the toggle to optimize the audio quality, and pick your streaming service. I tested the service with a Sony WH-1000XM3 and a Beats Solo 3 and streamed hundreds of tunes over Spotify.

Dirac's app provides an immeasurable gain in sound quality, and the best part is that it works with headphones you already own.

Dirac's app has a correction filter, adjusts the highs and lows, and sets up a spaciousness mode. In doing so it manages to deliver boomier bass and clearer highs, with a soundstage that's warmer and much more inviting. The difference is immediately noticeable — and you can see for yourself by toggling the service. You get a more immediate bass response that sounds rich, and the vocals also come across brighter. The soundstage is akin to that of a live performance, and Dirac says it set out to deliver a "spacious listening experience" with its audio solution.

The best part about the Dirac app is that it works with your existing headphones. Dirac says over 40 models are officially compatible with the app, with more models added weekly. Here's the full list:

1MORE EO320

1MORE E1003

AKG K374BT

Amoi F9

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods 2

Apple Earpods

Audio Technica CKB50

Audio Technica CLR100is

Audio Technica CK200BT

Audio Technica CK350iS

Audio Technica CKL220iS

Bang & Olufsen H9i

Beats Solo3 Wireless

Bose QuietComfort 35-II

Edifier H185P

Edifier H230P

Edifier W800BT

Edifier H270P

Edifier W280BT

Huawei AM13

Huawei AM60

Huawei AM61

JBL Endurance Jump

JBL Reflect Mini BT

JBL Tune 205BT

JBL T205

JBL Tune 110BT

JBL C100SI

JBL T280BT

JBL T180A

JBL T280A

JBL Tune 110

Kugou M1

Langsdom L5B

Langsdom D4C

Meizu EP52

Meizu EP2

Monster Clarity HD

Philips SHE6000

QCY T1

QCY QY19

Samsung EG920

Sennheiser MX170

Sennheiser Momentum 3

Sennheiser CX300S

Sony WH-1000XM3

Sony MDR-XB50BS

Sony MDR-XB55AP

Sony MDR-XB75AP

Vivo XE710

Xiaomi Redmi AirDots

Xiaomi Mi Earphones Neckband Basic

Xiaomi MI Bluetooth Neckband

Dirac says it is looking to partner with leading streaming music services and phone makers to embed its audio solution into phones and other devices. Given the brand's history, it is possible we could see a collaboration announced with a Chinese manufacturer sometime later this quarter. Furthermore, considering Dirac is based out of Sweden, we could also see a partnership with Spotify in the offing.