At its annual hardware event that took place yesterday, October 15, Google formally announced its Pixel 4 and 4 XL smartphones. These are the two newest members of the Pixel family, and they're packing features like dual rear cameras, a 90Hz display, and a powerful new face unlock feature.

Pre-orders for both phones are open right now, with the regular Pixel 4 starting at $799 and the larger Pixel 4 XL stepping things up to $899.

Taking a look through the AC forums, a lot of our members have already placed their pre-order.

bhatech

Yeah i ordered immediately as soon as pre orders went live. Ordered both Pixel 4 and 4 XL not so orange 128 GB. Both delivering Oct 23-24. Just have a banker orders so that i can cancel one of them based on next few days. I do prefer the smaller one but 2800 mah may not cut it so might go for the 4 XL. I&rsquo;ll see.

Reply
Torisen1

I ended up getting the Pixel 4 XL 128gb in Oh So Orange. Delivered by Nov 21-22. I had a late order because at first they weren't listing the Pixel 3 XL as a trade in option. That was kinda lucky because when I was checking the 128 model was sold out and by the time it was up it was back in stock.

Reply
Pixelfan56

i got the Orange 64gb 4xl deliver late october

Reply
jamezr

Got my order in for the White Pixel 4 XL 64GB says it ships by 10/21 Can't wait :-)

Reply

What about you? Did you pre-order the Pixel 4?

Join the conversation in the forums!

Available now

Google Pixel 4

Want Google's latest? Pre-order it now!

The Pixel 4 may have just been announced, but you can already place your pre-order to ensure you're among the first to own it. Official sales begin on October 24, but getting your order in early will also help you get the best deal possible.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.