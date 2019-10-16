At its annual hardware event that took place yesterday, October 15, Google formally announced its Pixel 4 and 4 XL smartphones. These are the two newest members of the Pixel family, and they're packing features like dual rear cameras, a 90Hz display, and a powerful new face unlock feature.

Pre-orders for both phones are open right now, with the regular Pixel 4 starting at $799 and the larger Pixel 4 XL stepping things up to $899.

Taking a look through the AC forums, a lot of our members have already placed their pre-order.