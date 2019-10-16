At its annual hardware event that took place yesterday, October 15, Google formally announced its Pixel 4 and 4 XL smartphones. These are the two newest members of the Pixel family, and they're packing features like dual rear cameras, a 90Hz display, and a powerful new face unlock feature.
Pre-orders for both phones are open right now, with the regular Pixel 4 starting at $799 and the larger Pixel 4 XL stepping things up to $899.
Taking a look through the AC forums, a lot of our members have already placed their pre-order.
What about you? Did you pre-order the Pixel 4?
Available now
Google Pixel 4
Want Google's latest? Pre-order it now!
The Pixel 4 may have just been announced, but you can already place your pre-order to ensure you're among the first to own it. Official sales begin on October 24, but getting your order in early will also help you get the best deal possible.
