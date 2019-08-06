Yesterday, August 5, Google began rolling out the latest August 2019 security patch. In addition to making its way first to Google's line of Pixel phones, the patch has also already been released for the Essential Phone.
This month's update isn't particularly exciting, containing the usual array of vulnerability fixes and some minor Wi-Fi improvements for Pixel devices.
Taking a look at the AC forums, a lot of people are already rocking the update.
What about you? Did you get the August 2019 security patch?