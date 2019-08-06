Yesterday, August 5, Google began rolling out the latest August 2019 security patch. In addition to making its way first to Google's line of Pixel phones, the patch has also already been released for the Essential Phone.

This month's update isn't particularly exciting, containing the usual array of vulnerability fixes and some minor Wi-Fi improvements for Pixel devices.

Taking a look at the AC forums, a lot of people are already rocking the update.

puch96

downloading mine... Pixel 3 XL = 62MB

Reply
Torisen1

Woo Hoo, 2 months in a row getting it on the first day! For a while there it was strictly middle of the month.

Reply
anthonium

Just got it today. Yay I'm safer!

Reply
Lepa79

Got it. Couple more months and big Q will arrive

Reply

What about you? Did you get the August 2019 security patch?

Join the conversation in the forums!