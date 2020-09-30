Without a doubt, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 is one of the most fascinating devices of the year. It's a massive year-over-year upgrade compared to the original Galaxy Fold, with Samsung delivering greatly improved displays, better durability, and higher-end specs across the board.

The Z Fold 2 has gotten a lot of buzz and hype since its announcement, but with a price tag of $2,000, did anyone put their money where their mouth is and actually buy the thing?

Taking a look through the AC forums, it appears that a few of our members did.

Now, we want to hear from you — Did you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 2?

Join the conversation in the forums!