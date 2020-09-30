Without a doubt, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 is one of the most fascinating devices of the year. It's a massive year-over-year upgrade compared to the original Galaxy Fold, with Samsung delivering greatly improved displays, better durability, and higher-end specs across the board.
The Z Fold 2 has gotten a lot of buzz and hype since its announcement, but with a price tag of $2,000, did anyone put their money where their mouth is and actually buy the thing?
Taking a look through the AC forums, it appears that a few of our members did.
Now, we want to hear from you — Did you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 2?
Join the conversation in the forums!
4 changes we'd make to the PS5 design
The PS5's design has been divisive among fans, and even if you already love it, I'm sure you can admit it could use a few changes. We can think of a few changes ourselves that could do it some good.
4 things we'd change about Chrome OS in 2020
Chrome OS gets a lot of things right and mostly stays out of the way as i get my work done, but there's a few things that are long overdue for a fix. From app aggravations to misplaced settings, here's what grinds my gears in Chrome OS.
Panasonic SoundSlayer review: Ditch your gaming headphones
There aren't many soundbars designed for PC gaming, but for gamers sick of wearing bulky headphones for hours-long gaming sessions, the SoundSlayer could be just what you need.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the future, protect it with a quality case
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is an impressive piece of hardware that is a peek into the future. When the device is closed the internal display is protected — for the most part. However, there's nothing protecting the outside of the phone. So to safeguard your new luxury phone, pop on one of these cases.