Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 cover displaySource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

Without a doubt, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 is one of the most fascinating devices of the year. It's a massive year-over-year upgrade compared to the original Galaxy Fold, with Samsung delivering greatly improved displays, better durability, and higher-end specs across the board.

The Z Fold 2 has gotten a lot of buzz and hype since its announcement, but with a price tag of $2,000, did anyone put their money where their mouth is and actually buy the thing?

Taking a look through the AC forums, it appears that a few of our members did.

donebrasko

Am I the only one that thinks that the Fold 2 feels like a prestigious device when it's in your hand?

bkdodger2

This phone is without a doubt premium..using it daily and build is outstanding...

DARK Vader777

I'll let you know when mine gets here. I sold the original Fold a month after I had it the screen issues with crease drove me bananas. Got to get the Fold 2, they seemed to get it right now. Then I'm done buying high end devices.

tadpoles

The Fold 2 is, without a doubt, a premium device and it feels like it. There would be absolutely no excuse otherwise. None. The build materials are just fine and the device feels VERY solid in the hand. My biggest issue is perceived durability but I am now committed and will take care of it the best I can. I think that goes with choosing this device. Treat it like an everyday phone at your...

Now, we want to hear from you — Did you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 2?

Join the conversation in the forums!