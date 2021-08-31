Best answer: Currently, no information on a brand new alpha or beta test for Diablo Immortal has been unveiled. With the game recently delayed until 2022, however, we'll likely know more in the future.

Try before you die

The Diablo franchise is one of the most popular gaming franchises in the world, and Blizzard aims to recreate that same magic on mobile devices with Diablo Immortal. The bite-sized version of Diablo delivers the same dungeon crawling and role-playing mechanics as the original game and aims to explore a previously unknown era of Diablo lore, with the game taking place between Diablo II and Diablo III and acting as a bridge between the two stories.

Despite not being out yet, it's already become one of the most highly anticipated games to play on either Android or iOS and has fans waiting anxiously for any new news.

Previous alphas

So far, only two technical tests have been had for Diablo Immortal, with the first taking place in December 2020 to a minimal amount of Android users in Australia. The next (and so far, final) Closed Alpha took place in April 2021, once again for Android users in Australia. The most recent alpha was by far the most advanced of the two, with Blizzard adding in new features like the Crusader class, an increase in level cap, and the introduction of its "Cycle of Strife" feature, which acts as the game's PvP sections for fans looking to go up against one another.

Since then, however, the game has been delayed until 2022, with Blizzard instead focusing on making the game as great as possible.

Diablo Immortal's next alpha is unknown

In a recent blog post detailing the delay of Diablo Immortal, Blizzard said that they're looking at test participants' feedback from the Closed Alpha to implement into the game and will be planning for the next Beta testing milestone in that process. Not much is known about when the next alpha will occur, but we know that there will be at least one more. In an April interview with IGN, Diablo Immortal's game director Wyatt Cheng said that there would be a "minimum" of at least one more testing period, this time with the level cap fully raised to 60.

Unfortunately, there's no real concrete information on when the next alpha or beta test will arrive. Still, with Diablo Immortal now slated to release in the first half of 2022, it wouldn't be too shocking to see the next beta make its way to fans relatively soon.