Devolver's next VR game Tentacular looks like Angry Birds meets Cthulhu

Devolver Digital has finally pulled the curtain back on its next VR title in a series of short trailers. One narrated trailer gives a brief intro of the town players will find themselves wrecking, while the second trailer, found below, shows the player wreaking havoc on said town.

“Yet in the monster there is a sense of something else. Pleasure in the joy of glorious physics.” pic.twitter.com/2u9zObM9uv — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) February 8, 2022

Devolver Digital hasn't announced which platforms Tentacular VR will be coming to, but we're hoping it'll make its debut sometime this year. Devolver Digital previously published the well-received Gorn, which worked incredibly well on the Quest 2.

This also isn't the first time we've seen a tentacle-focused game from Devolver Digital but it's certainly more wholesome than Carrion ever tried to be.

As is the nature of a teaser trailer, there isn't too much in the way of an explanation of gameplay depth, but it looks like players will be performing a variety of tasks in addition to simply destroying as much human property as they can find. One scene certainly feels like it was ripped from the pages of Angry Birds, albeit with a significantly heavier ship that's being launched into the town's buildings.

Other parts show players stacking shipping crates and other objects, while an earlier trailer from 2020 — found below — shows players building contraptions and reveling in the joy that only physics can deliver.

Larger publishers have shied away from investing heavily into VR due to its slow uptake, but the recent surge in Quest 2 sales — eclipsing even the Xbox in 2021 — could prove to be an inflection point for VR development, particularly as it pertains to larger titles and big-name IPs.